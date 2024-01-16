WATCH: Jewish Mother Triggers Hamas-Loving Porn Star Mia Khalifa Outside Miami Beach Convention Center

Hamas’ unprovoked invasion of Israel and subsequent slaughter of innocent people has revealed the true character of some of the most vile figures in American society. One of the worst has been Lebanese-American porn star Mia Khalifa.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Khalifa openly celebrated the Islamist terror group’s attack on Israel but encouraged the terrorist to film their evil acts horizontally in 4K footage. This caused Playboy to end their relationship with her.

But she got a taste of her own medicine yesterday after a Jewish mother confronted her outside Miami Beach Convention Center on Monday. She only needed three words (and her breath?) to cause the Hamas-loving Khalifa to flip out completely.

Khalifa posted a snippet of the confrontation on her X page and expressed her displeasure while accusing the woman of calling her slurs without evidence.

The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn’t stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair. She’s a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for.

The video opens with Khalifa asking the woman’s son if he is proud of her mother. The woman responds with the Hebrew words Am Yisrael Chai, which translates to the people of Israel live.

Khalifa later gives a haughty response, which causes her to think she has “won” the confrontation. But the woman only has to utter the three words once more to set the porn star off.

