Porn Star Mia Khalifa Celebrates Hamas’ Attacks in Israel and Encourages Hamas Terrorists to Film Acts of Brutality “Horizontally” in “4K Footage” – Playboy Ends Relationship Over Disturbing Comments

The former porn star Mia Khalifa, recently ignited a firestorm of controversy with her disgusting statements celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent people. She went a step further, encouraging members of the terrorist group to “flip their phones” and record their violent acts “horizontally” in “4K” quality.

Notorious for her brief stint in the adult industry, Mia Khalifa, a 30-year-old Lebanese-American former porn star, has been a controversial figure in pop culture. Born in Lebanon, Khalifa has been vocal about her political beliefs, particularly regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She has consistently labeled Israel as an apartheid state and has openly supported the Palestinian cause.

Mia Khalifa has faced criticism from her home country, Lebanon, which banned her due to her involvement in the adult film industry. She has also been the target of death threats from ISIS for having a sex scene wearing a hijab.

Following a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel, Khalifa took to social media to express her support. She referred to a photo of Hamas terrorists at the back of a pick-up truck shooting Israeli police officers as a “Renaissance painting.”

Prolific Porn Star Mia Khalifa who has 37 million followers on TikTok and who has appeared in 100’s of shocking and extreme pornographic videos has tweeted a picture of Hamas militants shooting Israeli police officers. She captioned the image ‘This is a renaissance painting.’ pic.twitter.com/pdtCg6yzyh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 9, 2023

Expanding on her support for the Hamas terrorists, Khalifa posted a series of tweets to her 5.7 million X followers that drew widespread criticism. She declared her solidarity with the Palestinians, stating, “If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in Time.”

She even took a jab at Kylie Jenner for her message in support of Israel, asserting, “If true journalism exists, the next person to talk to Kylie Jenner will ask for her opinion on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and not break eye contact until she can string one coherent sentence together since she wants to take a stance to her 400M followers so badly.”

In one of her most disturbing statements, Khalifa urged Hamas fighters to film their acts of violence horizontally. She referred to the terrorists as freedom fighters.

“Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal,” she wrote.

She also demanded high-quality documentation of the violence in “4k footage.”

“I just wanna make sure there’s 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open air prison they’ve been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books that write about how how they freed themselves from apartheid,” she wrote.

I just wanna make sure there’s 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open air prison they’ve been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books that write about how how they freed themselves from apartheid. Please worry about… https://t.co/sgx8kzAHnL — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 8, 2023

Khalifa’s disturbing comments were not without consequences. Playboy, with whom Khalifa had been in talks for a potential project, terminated their relationship following the furor.

“We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform,” Playboy said in its email to the creators.

“Over the past few days, Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women and children. At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand that her words and actions have consequences.”

The porn star responded defiantly, stating, “I’d say supporting Palestine has lost me business opportunities, but I’m more angry at myself for not checking whether or not I was entering into business with Zionists. My bad.”