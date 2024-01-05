WATCH: DeSantis Says January 6 Defendants ‘Didn’t Display Patriotism’ by Protesting 2020 Election

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis jabbed January 6 protesters, many of whom remain imprisoned for simply trespassing, during a CNN town hall in Iowa on Thursday.

DeSantis was unsympathetic to their plight, saying they didn’t “display patriotism” while protesting the election certification.

“Did the Jan. 6 insurrectionists display patriotism, as some of them claim they did?” DeSantis was asked by a voter.

“No, of course not. That was not a good day for the country,” DeSantis replied.

“I think the media has taken that and the left has taken that and really tried to politicize it, but it was not a good day for the country,” the Republican presidential candidate continued. “Patriotism to me is when you put yourself out there and put service above self.”

Omg. Desantis just said the J6 defendants “didn’t display patriotism” by protesting the 2020 election He’s DONE with MAGA pic.twitter.com/xKgZpU9ttz — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 5, 2024

The comments immediately went viral on social media with many pointing out that he is alienating half of the party.

As of December, roughly 1,240 people have been arrested for being at the Capitol.

The New York Times reported earlier this week, “… that may be only half of the total indictments that will ultimately be filed.”

“As for punishment, more than 450 people have been sent to jail or prison, with the longest term so far being the 22-year sentence imposed on Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys,” the report added. “Several people who were not associated with extremist groups but who assaulted the police in what officers have described as a “medieval” battle outside the Capitol have been sentenced to a decade or more behind bars.”

Tarrio was not even in DC on the day of the protest.

Many did not even enter the building and were simply in town for the other permitted rallies scheduled that day.