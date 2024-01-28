WATCH: Biden Shuffles Into South Carolina Barbershop, Cracks Awkward ‘Joke’ About Playing Football at Delaware

by

Joe Biden shuffled into a barber shop after he delivered remarks at a political event at South Carolina’s First in the Nation Dinner in Columbia on Saturday.

The Democrats previously voted to remove Iowa as its first voting state and replaced it with South Carolina.

Apparently, Iowa is too white.

So now Biden is spending his time pandering to the blacks in South Carolina ahead of the primaries.

After his disastrous speech, Biden visited Regal Lounge, a local barbershop in Columbia.

Biden walked up to a customer in the barbershop and cracked a ‘joke’ about playing football at the University of Delaware.

“If I had you running in front of me when I was playing at Delaware, I could’ve been All-American, man,” Biden said to a black customer.

Biden could never been “All-American.” He quit the football team after only playing one semester because his grades sucked.

According to the Daily Pennsylvanian, Joe Biden had a 1.9 GPA when he quit football in 1963.

VIDEO:

Joe Biden is a pathetic liar. He even lies about football.

