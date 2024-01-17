VP Chants Erupt As Vivek Ramaswamy Takes Stage at Trump’s Campaign Event in New Hampshire (VIDEO)

President Trump invited former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on the stage at his campaign event in Atkinson, New Hampshire.

As Trump started giving his opening remarks, he invited Vivek to share a short speech.

In his speech, Vivek expressed that there’s a war going on between those who love the United States and those who want to destroy it.

Ramaswamy stated: “We need a commander-in-chief who will lead us to victory in this war.”

After he concluded his speech, Ramaswamy was received well by Trump supporters, and “VP” chants erupted.

VP Chants Erupt After Vivek Ramaswamy Gives Speech At Trump’s Campaign Event in Atkinson, New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/g97a3m59Fe — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) January 17, 2024

Another highlight of his speech is when Vivek declared we are living in a “1776 moment right now.”

THIS IS POWERFUL. With President Trump standing behind him, Vivek has declared that “It is a 1776 moment right now.” WE THE PEOPLE ARE BEHIND PRESIDENT TRUMP!!! pic.twitter.com/S0G7lTK4F6 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 17, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the presidential race on Monday night and endorsed Trump.

