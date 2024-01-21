US Troops “Undergoing Evaluation” for Traumatic Brain Injuries After Rocket and Ballistic Missile Attack by Iran-Backed Terrorists in Iraq

U.S. Central Command issued a statement Saturday on a rocket and ballistic missile attack by Iran-backed terrorists on al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq that injured “a number” of U.S. troops who are “undergoing evaluation” for traumatic brain injuries. An Iraqi soldier was also wounded in the attack. Earlier reports from anonymous officials to Pentagon reporters said that two soldiers suffered concussions.

Attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria since October 7, 2023, screen image via Fox News, January 19, 2024.

Statement by CENTCOM:

Iranian-backed militants attack al-Assad Airbase, Iraq

At approximately 6:30 p.m. (Baghdad time) time Jan. 20, multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in Western Iraq targeting al-Assad Airbase. Most of the missiles were intercepted by the base’s air defense systems while others impacted on the base. Damage assessments are ongoing. A number of U.S. personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries. At least one Iraqi service member was wounded.

The Iran backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq took credit for the attack:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

“Permission is given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.”

In continuation of our approach to resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity’s massacres against our people in Gaza, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the occupied Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq with a missile salvo, and the Islamic Resistance confirms its continued destruction of enemy strongholds.

(And victory is only from God. Indeed, God is Mighty, All-Wise)

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson reported over 15 Patriot missiles were fired to defend against the attack:

According to the Congressional Research Service, Patriot missiles cost about $4 million per missile.

Fox News dicsussion from Friday on attacks on US troops and shipping in the Middle East:

Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor

