UNBELIEVABLE: Former IRS Contractor Admits to Taking Job with Intent to Steal and Leak Trump’s Tax Returns, DOJ Reports

Charles Littlejohn, a former contractor for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), confessed to intentionally taking a role at the agency with the specific aim of stealing and leaking former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

In September, according to court documents and an official press release from the Department of Justice, Charles Littlejohn, 38, of Washington, D.C., stole tax return information associated with a high-ranking government official, referred to as Public Official A. He then disclosed this information to a news organization identified as News Organization 1.

A source familiar with the matter informed CNN that the unnamed official mentioned in the legal documents is former President Donald Trump.

Littlejohn didn’t stop at stealing the former President’s tax information. He is also accused of stealing IRS information on thousands of the nation’s wealthiest individuals, including tax returns and return information dating back more than 15 years. This information was then sent to a second unnamed news organization, News Organization 2.

Both news organizations that received the stolen information have published numerous articles describing the tax information they obtained. While the court records do not name these news organizations, it is worth noting that The New York Times and ProPublica both published articles based on tax records of the former president and other wealthy Americans around the same time frame.

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2019 that never-before-seen Trump tax documents were released to the media.

President Trump’s tax documents were released to ProPublica allegedly using New York’s FOIA law.

ProPublica reviewed tax documents on 4 of Trump’s properties in New York and alleged discrepancies involving 40 Wall Street and the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

The documents show Trump’s businesses in 2017 appeared more profitable to lenders and less profitable to the IRS and tax officials — this is standard operating procedure, but leftie ‘experts’ are claiming the inconsistencies are “versions of fraud.”

In October, Littlejohn pleaded guilty to leaking Trump’s tax returns.

“An IRS contractor, Charles Littlejohn, 38, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty today to disclosing tax return information without authorization.” the DOJ said in a press release.

“By using his role as a government contractor to gain access to private tax information, steal that information, and disclose it publicly, Charles Littlejohn broke federal law and betrayed the public’s trust,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “In every case, the Department of Justice is committed to following the facts wherever they lead and holding accountable those who violate our laws.”

Prior to his role at the IRS, Littlejohn was employed intermittently from 2008 to 2013 at Booz Allen Hamilton, a consulting firm. During his tenure there, he primarily worked on projects related to the IRS, positioning him to later infiltrate the agency with the intent of accessing Trump’s tax information.

Littlejohn worked as an IRS contractor from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, federal prosecutors allege that Littlejohn had a specific agenda: to obtain and reveal the tax returns of then-President Donald Trump, whom he viewed as “dangerous and a threat to democracy.”

Wall Street Journal reported:

In a 15-page court filing, federal prosecutors said Littlejohn applied to Booz Allen Hamilton in 2017 with the “intention of accessing and disclosing tax returns.”

In a 15-page court filing, federal prosecutors said Littlejohn applied to Booz Allen Hamilton in 2017 with the "intention of accessing and disclosing tax returns."

After being hired, Littlejohn then "weaponized his access to unmasked taxpayer data to further his own personal, political agenda, believing that he was above the law," prosecutors said. "A free press and public engagement with the media are critical to any healthy democracy, but stealing and leaking private, personal tax information strips individuals of the legal protection of their most sensitive data," they added. Prosecutors referred to Booz Allen Hamilton as "Company A" in the court filing Tuesday, but the Justice Department confirmed in a separate case that Littlejohn worked at the firm. A spokesperson for Booz Allen Hamilton said the firm fully supported the government in its investigation. "We condemn in the strongest possible terms the actions of this individual, who was active with the company years ago. We have zero tolerance for violations of the law and operate under the highest ethical and professional guidelines," the spokesperson said.

You can read the court filing below: