IRS Contractor Charles Littlejohn from Washington, DC Charged with Stealing and Leaking Tax Information of President Trump Four Years After Leaking Private Tax Statements to NY Times

Federal prosecutors have charged an IRS contractor who worked for the agency from 2018 to 2020 for unlawfully obtaining and disseminating the tax details of a high-ranking public official and numerous affluent Americans to media outlets.

According to court documents and an official press release from the Department of Justice, Charles Littlejohn, 38, of Washington, D.C., stole tax return information associated with a high-ranking government official, referred to as Public Official A. He then disclosed this information to a news organization identified as News Organization 1.

A source familiar with the matter informed CNN that the unnamed official mentioned in the legal documents is former President Donald Trump.

Littlejohn didn’t stop at stealing the former President’s tax information. He is also accused of stealing IRS information on thousands of the nation’s wealthiest individuals, including tax returns and return information dating back more than 15 years. This information was then sent to a second unnamed news organization, News Organization 2.

Both news organizations that received the stolen information have published numerous articles describing the tax information they obtained. While the court records do not name these news organizations, it is worth noting that The New York Times and ProPublica both published articles based on tax records of the former president and other wealthy Americans around the same time frame.

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2019 that never-before-seen Trump tax documents were released to the media.

President Trump’s tax documents were released to ProPublica allegedly using New York’s FOIA law.

ProPublica reviewed tax documents on 4 of Trump’s properties in New York and alleged discrepancies involving 40 Wall Street and the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

The documents show Trump’s businesses in 2017 appeared more profitable to lenders and less profitable to the IRS and tax officials — this is standard operating procedure, but leftie ‘experts’ are claiming the inconsistencies are “versions of fraud.”

According to the documents obtained by ProPublica, profits and occupancy percentages for two of Trump’s Manhattan buildings gave a lender different figures than it gave to tax officials.

Trump’s 2017 tax document for his building on 40 Wall Street reported his company spent $744,521 on annual property insurance, but the loan documents reported his companies spent $457,414 on property insurance that year.

Via ProPublica:

Documents obtained by ProPublica show stark differences in how Donald Trump’s businesses reported some expenses, profits and occupancy figures for two Manhattan buildings, giving a lender different figures than they provided to New York City tax authorities. The discrepancies made the buildings appear more profitable to the lender — and less profitable to the officials who set the buildings’ property tax.

For instance, Trump told the lender that he took in twice as much rent from one building as he reported to tax authorities during the same year, 2017. He also gave conflicting occupancy figures for one of his signature skyscrapers, located at 40 Wall Street.

Lenders like to see a rising occupancy level as a sign of what they call “leasing momentum.” Sure enough, the company told a lender that 40 Wall Street had been 58.9% leased on Dec. 31, 2012, and then rose to 95% a few years later. The company told tax officials the building was 81% rented as of Jan. 5, 2013.

Littlejohn is charged with one count of unauthorized disclosure of tax returns and return information. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The announcement was made by Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Deputy Inspector General for Investigations Trevor Nelson of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA).