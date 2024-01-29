UFC Veteran Paige VanZant Claims Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance as “100% Fake” — Recounts Her Own Experience with NFL Player (VIDEO)

The sports and entertainment world is buzzing with skepticism and theories surrounding the high-profile romance between Hollywood elite Taylor Swift and Mr. Pfizer Travis Kelce.

Paige VanZant, mixed martial artist and former UFC fighter, has now added her voice to the chorus of critics, sharing her own past experience, where she was approached to fake a relationship with an NFL player, adding credence to her theory.

The 29-year-old professional wrestler declared the bold statement during an episode of her podcast last month, “Paige and Austin: A Kickass Love Story,” which she co-hosts alongside her 33-year-old husband, Austin Vanderford.

“I was on Dancing with the Stars… At the time, I had hired a publicist. That was just kind of what you did. Everybody in LA has a publicist, and a publicist’s job is to make you more famous, to get you in magazines, TV shows, news articles, whatever, what have you. They get you interviews, this and that. So, at one point, my publicist called me and said, ‘hey, we got a call from this NFL player’s publicist,'” VanZant said.

She was then approached with a proposal for a staged date with an NFL player, complete with planned paparazzi and orchestrated public displays of affection. However, VanZant backed out at the last minute, standing up the unnamed NFL player.

“I am trying to be more, I guess, ‘famous,'” she mused. “I’m trying to become more successful. And of course, they recommended that I go on the date. They’re like, ‘Alright, we’ll have paparazzi standing by.’ So, they plan where the paparazzi is going to be. They plan, ‘We’re going to get a picture of you guys doing this at dinner. Maybe you’ll hold hands in this spot.’ They plan where you’re going to do everything. Yeah, I agree to it. Whatever. Get the NFL player’s number. We’re texting. He plans to pick me up at my apartment that I’m staying in. And the date comes, he shows up, calls me, calls me, calls me. And I pretended not to be home because I just don’t… I don’t want to. I chickened out.”

The UFC veteran didn’t hold back in her critique of the Swift-Kelce narrative, stating, “I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelsey love story, it is 100% fake. I truly believe it is publicity.”

“Whatever side you fall on, I believe it is 100% fake. It is publicity. One, it’s huge for the NFL, whether you think so or not, because, yes, the NFL is big; Taylor Swift is huge. And now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL that never was interested in it. Think of the wives buying Travis Kelce jerseys now, or ‘Swifty’ jerseys for Taylor Swift. And it’s a huge publicity play on both fronts. It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There are so many strategic things happening.”

“Let me tell you more. Another reason Taylor Swift had, I know this just—it was a big news story—because her old manager owned the rights to a lot of her albums. So she then made ‘Taylor’s Version,’ which means she wanted all of her fans to only listen to Taylor’s version because she owns that version, and her prior manager didn’t get any income from it. She got the income from Taylor’s version of her albums, which she owned. The moment Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating, the NFL changed their bio to ‘Taylor’s Version.'”

“So are you trying to say that Taylor Swift owns part of the NFL, or it’s just interest? I believe it’s publicity. Every single game, it just seems so fake to me and so phony. All of a sudden, right when the cameras are on Taylor Swift, she’s doing a secret handshake with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ wife and brother. They’re doing this secret, coordinated handshake right when the cameras pan on them.”

Laura Loomer also pointed this out during the recent Chiefs vs Ravens game.

“That audio sounds like Taylor Swift is wearing a mic. Are they now putting a mic on Taylor at NFL games to plant staged clips & boost ratings by falsely presenting it as organic content? You can’t hear Romo. But her audio is Crystal clear. This is staged propaganda. She’s micd up,” Loomer said.

WATCH:

Taylor Swift told Tony Romo he does a great job. Sounded like he told her she’s even better, to which she replied: “We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set.” pic.twitter.com/N6IiKl7hET — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024

Paige VanZant continued, saying, “Anyways, I believe it is 100% publicity. I think the relationship will die. When? I don’t know. Maybe the NFL is scripted, and then Patrick Mahomes or, no, Travis Kelcey’s team is going to win the Super Bowl. Taylor Swift is going to make a surprise halftime appearance. It’ll be perfect for swifties and for the NFL. These are my predictions based on my conspiracy theory.”

Others, like Vivek, hinted at potential upcoming events tied to the alleged relationship.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months,” Vivek wrote.

I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 29, 2024

Jack Posobiec responded, saying, “NFL is absolutely cooked! The 49ers must win above the margin of fraud and Taylor – it’s a preview of November!”

NFL is absolutely cooked! The 49ers must win above the margin of fraud and Taylor – it’s a preview of November! https://t.co/HMWHeUNCzH — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 29, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, a poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek found that 18 percent of voters are “more likely” or “significantly more likely” to vote for a candidate with Swift’s approval.

Watch the podcast below via Chief Nerd: