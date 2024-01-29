What the Heck? New Poll Finds NEARLY A FIFTH of Voters ‘Likely’ to Back Candidate Endorsed by Taylor Swift

A shocking new poll has revealed that nearly a fifth of voters are “likely” to support a candidate endorsed by pop star Taylor Swift.

The poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek found that 18 percent of voters are “more likely” or “significantly more likely” to vote for a candidate with Swift’s approval.

Her influence was even more prominent with respondents under the age of 35.

Newsweek reports the “poll found that an endorsement from Swift would have the greatest impact on younger voters. Roughly 3 in 10 Americans under 35 said they’d be more likely to vote for a candidate backed by Swift. Only 4 percent of Americans 65 and older said they’d be swayed by a Swift endorsement.”

A small majority, 55 percent, said that they would not be swayed either way by a Swift endorsement.

“Celebrities are deities in this young nation,” public relationship expert Richard Laermer told Newsweek.

The report noted, “41 million members of Gen Z will be eligible to vote in November.”

Although she did not directly endorse Joe Biden in 2020, she did vow to vote former President Donald Trump out of office in a post on Twitter.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” Swift wrote on May 29, 2020. “‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

The singer was referring to Trump’s comments during the deadly Black Lives Matter riots of 2020.

Swift has also repeatedly expressed her disdain for Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, and endorsed her Democrat challenger in 2018.

Blackburn still won.

The survey, which had a sample size of 1,500 eligible voters, was conducted on January 18 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.53 percent.