Tucker Carlson Releases Video of Jeffery Epstein’s Brother Mark Epstein Attempting to Obtain Jeffery’s Prehospital Records, Anounces Big Interview With Mark Coming Soon (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson started the new year off by sharing a video of Jeffery Epstein’s brother, Mark, attempting to obtain a prehospital care report from the EMS members who removed his brother’s body from the prison cell.

In the video, Mark Epstein engages with an administrative clerk at the New York Fire Department, inquiring about the prehospital care report of his brother, Jeffery Epstein.

The clerk responded to Mark by saying Jeffery Epstein’s PCR report was not in the New York Fire Department’s database.

The clerk then said he didn’t know why Jeffery Epstein’s report was not in the database.

In the caption of the post, Tucker wrote, “The U.S. government claims Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a federal detention facility in Manhattan four and a half years ago, just before his trial. If that’s true, why are there so few records available from that night?”

He continued, “Here’s Mark Epstein trying to get a copy of one of the most basic documents of all, the prehospital care report, written by the EMS team that moved his brother’s body out of the cell.”

He concluded his post by announcing he would interview Mark Epstein soon.

One interesting part of the video occurs at the 55-57 second mark when someone in the background suggests to the clerk that a “private unit” was deployed inside Epstein’s cell, which could be why no PCR report was filed.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Jeffery Epstein’s court documents are set to be unsealed this week, and one of the names that will be revealed in the court documents is Bill Clinton.

