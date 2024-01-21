Trump Says ‘People Won’t be That Surprised’ by His VP Choice

Former President Donald Trump has not named his running mate but said that “people won’t be that surprised” by his choice.

Trump was asked when he will decide by Fox News’ Brett Baier in New Hampshire.

The Republican frontrunner replied, “Well, it’s never really had that much of an effect on an election, which is an amazing thing, both election and primary. It’s never really had much of an effect.”

“I may or may not really something over the next couple of months. There’s no rush to that. It won’t have any impact at all. The person that I think I like is a very good person, a pretty standard. I think people won’t be that surprised, but I would say there’s probably a 25 percent chance that would be that person,” Trump added, according to a report from The Hill.

Baier asked if Sen. Tim Scott was in the running.

“You know, he [Scott] endorsed me. There’s an example Nikki [haley] comes from South Carolina, Tim Scott is from South Carolina. But if you look the governor, great governor, another senator Lindsey [Graham]. We happen to like Lindsey,” Trump said. “But, [Gov.] Henry McMaster [R] knows it very well. He endorsed me. It’s very hard for a governor to endorse somebody when you have…I mean, Henry McMaster was the lieutenant governor under her and he endorsed me…What does that tell you?”

Trump said that he had already made his decision about his running mate during a Fox News town hall earlier this month.

“Well I can’t tell you that really. I mean, I know who it’s going to be,” Trump said.

Trump says he has already chosen his VP for 2024. Who do you think he picked? Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/IMZuKWTWtc — AF Post (@AFpost) January 11, 2024

Trump also said he is getting many calls from people eager to work in a second Trump administration.

“I have a lot of people that want to work with me,” Trump said. “I have people calling — just as I’m getting on the stage, I had a call from two of the very most important people in the military wanting to come work for me.”

President Trump: “Just as I’m getting on the stage, I had a call from two of the very most important people in the military (who) wanna come to work for me…” He went on to say he knows who he is going to pick as his VP, but said “I can’t tell you that,” when asked who it… pic.twitter.com/dEpG8bWcx4 — Salty Texan (@texan_maga) January 11, 2024

Trump acknowledged that he had some people in his previous administration who were “not great” and “stiffs.”

“Everybody wants to come to work for us. We’re gonna have no trouble. We had great people [in his first term], we had a couple that were not great, stiffs, as I would call them, but that’s true with anybody,” Trump continued.