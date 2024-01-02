Trump Reveals Plan to Bigfoot CNN’s GOP Primary Debate

President Trump will not only skip CNN’s GOP primary debate, he will host a town hall on the same night.

Fox News on Tuesday announced it will host a town hall in Iowa with Trump at 9 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 at the same time as CNN’s GOP primary debate.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the Fox town hall.

The town hall will focus on issues facing voters ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.

BREAKING: FOX NEWS TO HOST TRUMP TOWN HALL IN IOWA ON JANUARY 10 NEW–@FoxNews will be hosting a primetime Iowa Town Hall with former President @realDonaldTrump at 9:00pm/EST on Wednesday, January 10th–just five days before the caucuses. Co-moderated by @SpecialReport's chief… pic.twitter.com/pTyDbktCaB — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) January 2, 2024

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis will both participate in CNN’s GOP primary debate on January 10.

Haley is currently 50 points down in the polls to President Donald Trump.

During a recent interview, Governor Sununu begged all voters including Democrats to come out and vote for Nikki Haley in the GOP primary.

Per CNN: