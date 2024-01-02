Trump Reveals Plan to Bigfoot CNN’s GOP Primary Debate

President Trump will not only skip CNN’s GOP primary debate, he will host a town hall on the same night.

Fox News on Tuesday announced it will host a town hall in Iowa with Trump at 9 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 at the same time as CNN’s GOP primary debate.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the Fox town hall.

The town hall will focus on issues facing voters ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis will both participate in CNN’s GOP primary debate on January 10.

Haley is currently 50 points down in the polls to President Donald Trump.

During a recent interview, Governor Sununu begged all voters including Democrats to come out and vote for Nikki Haley in the GOP primary.

Per CNN:

Former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis qualified for CNN’s January 10 Republican presidential primary debate in Iowa, the network announced Tuesday. The debate is a final opportunity for candidates to make an impression in front of a national audience before voting begins.

Haley and DeSantis have said they will participate in the debate, which will take place at 9 p.m. ET on January 10 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Just five days before the Iowa caucuses kick off the GOP’s nominating race, will be a one-on-one clash between two candidates vying to emerge as the party’s lone, clear alternative to the former president.

