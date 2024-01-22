Trump Responds to The Gateway Pundit’s Report of E. Jean Carroll’s Jacket Dress — Says Assault Claim Invalid Due to Dress Date Discrepancy

Former President Donald J. Trump has issued a fiery response following a report from The Gateway Pundit, which cast doubt on the timeline of E. Jean Carroll’s assault allegations against him, based on the year of manufacture of a jacket dress she claimed to have been wearing during the purported incident.

Despite a jury finding Trump not guilty of rape but liable for sexual abuse, awarding Carroll $5 million in damages, the former president and his legal team have seized on the detail of the Donna Karan jacket dress to challenge Carroll’s credibility.

Posing for New York Magazine in June 2019, Carroll claimed it was the same Donna Karan jacket dress she wore in 1994 when the attack supposedly occurred.

E. Jean Carroll wrote her bizarre story in New York Magazine in June 2019. Carroll said she kept the dress in her closet after the alleged assault. She says she never wore it again and that “I have never had sex with anybody ever again.”

But there was one big problem with this woman’s story. The Donna Karan jacket dress was not even made or sold in 1994.

Trump’s attorney, Boris Epshteyn, spoke outside the courthouse, highlighting the inconsistency in Carroll’s account. He pointed out that the dress Carroll claimed to have worn in 1994 wasn’t even made that year, leading to changes in her story.

Attorney Boris Epshteyn: “She said, this is the dress I wore in 1994. They went back, they checked. The dress wasn’t even made in 1994.And that’s why the date’s moved around. This is the 80s. Is it the 90s? Is it the 2000s? President Trump has consistently stated that he was falsely accused and he has the right to defend himself.”

Carroll subsequently changed her story, suggesting the attack may have occurred in 1995 or 1996.

This is not the first time Carroll lied about the case. It is also clear that Carroll lied about who was funding her lawsuit. E. Jean Carroll originally said no one was funding her lawsuit against Trump. Later, her attorney admitted that billionaire Never-Trumper Reid Hoffman was funding Carroll’s lawsuit.

The alleged rape took place a long time ago, decades ago; Carroll cannot even remember the year it took place.

The Gateway Pundit has now confirmed through court documents that Carroll, under oath, admitted during questioning that she may have bought it in 1995 because Donna Karan did not make the dress in 1994 as she believed.

This admission came after New York Magazine’s fact-checkers corrected her initial claim. Before the magazine published the article, they helped E. Jean Carroll figure out that the dress was not made in 1994 as she originally stated.

New York Magazine wrote on its photo cover, “This is what I was wearing 23 years ago when Donald Trump attacked me in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.”

In next week’s cover story, E. Jean Carroll shares for the first time her violent encounter with Donald Trump. The coatdress she was wearing that day has hung in her closet ever since; she wore it again for the first time for her portrait with New York https://t.co/yPaLsRoVcH pic.twitter.com/Tx2HAzt1mi — New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 21, 2019

President Trump, in response to these developments, issued a statement on Truth Social, emphasizing the inconsistencies in Carroll’s story.

E. Jean Carroll was forced to change her story on the “Monica Lewinsky-type” dress. She originally claimed that the “event” happened in 1994, and that she wore the Donna Karan dress on that day. The problem is that New York Times Fact Checkers found the dress wasn’t even made by Donna Karan until long after 1994. The truth is that she doesn’t know the day, month, season, year, or decade – because it did not happen. End this Witch Hunt now!

E. Jean Carroll was forced to change her story about her “dress” when Donna Karan, the designer of the dress, said that it wasn’t conceived or manufactured until long after the date in question. In other words, the Monica Lewinsky type gambit failed badly, then also learning that there was ZERO EVIDENCE on the dress, despite all of the threats. All of this HOAX run and funded by Political Operatives!!!

Trump also added this, “E. Jean Carroll in an interview with the New York Times: “It was an episode…It was not a crime…I have not been raped. Something has not been done to me.””

Trump didn’t stop there; he also posted an excerpt from Vanity Fair’s interview with E. Jean Carroll. He additionally shared a screenshot of Carroll’s erratic social media posts.