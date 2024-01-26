Trump Releases Statement After He Walked Out of Court: “He is an Extremely Abusive Individual, the Likes of Which Few Have Seen Before!”

President Donald Trump released a fiery statement on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

This comes after his abrupt walkout from the New York City courtroom, where the E. Jean Carroll defamation case is being heard.

The case took an unexpected turn when Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, reportedly threatened Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, with jail time and denied a request to refute sexual abuse allegations.

The courtroom witnessed tense moments earlier. Judge Kaplan mandated silence, stating, “No interruptions, no audible comments,” following some objections, presumably from Trump’s legal team.

The debate over the admissibility of certain tweets and a slide showing these tweets escalated, with the judge ultimately ruling against their use.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, tried stating that they “Just needs to state something for the record.” The judge interrupted and said, “You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockout. Now sit!”

Trump expressed outrage over the judge’s refusal to allow the inclusion of an Anderson Cooper interview with Carroll and other things which would exonerate him. He accused Judge Kaplan of denying him his constitutional right to due process.

In a statement Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Judge Kaplan refuses to allow the Anderson Cooper Interview on CNN of E. Jean Carroll wherein Carroll says, “Rape is sexy,” and numerous other things that totally exonerate me. Judge Kaplan is refusing me my Constitutional Right to Due Process, to defend myself against this False Accusation. This is a one-sided trial, where the other side is allowed everything, and we are allowed nothing. He is an extremely abusive individual, the likes of which few have seen before!”

Trump’s series of posts on Truth Social following the incident were scathing.

He lambasted Judge Kaplan, labeling the judicial process as corrupt and a “Biden Demanded Witch Hunt.” He criticized the bifurcation of the trial into two parts, alleging unfair treatment and a bias in evidence admission.