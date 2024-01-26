Trump Releases Statement After He Walked Out of Court: “He is an Extremely Abusive Individual, the Likes of Which Few Have Seen Before!”

President Donald Trump released a fiery statement on his Truth Social platform on Friday.
This comes after his abrupt walkout from the New York City courtroom, where the E. Jean Carroll defamation case is being heard.
The case took an unexpected turn when Judge Lewis Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, reportedly threatened Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, with jail time and denied a request to refute sexual abuse allegations.
The courtroom witnessed tense moments earlier. Judge Kaplan mandated silence, stating, “No interruptions, no audible comments,” following some objections, presumably from Trump’s legal team.
The debate over the admissibility of certain tweets and a slide showing these tweets escalated, with the judge ultimately ruling against their use.
Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, tried stating that they “Just needs to state something for the record.” The judge interrupted and said, “You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockout. Now sit!”
Trump expressed outrage over the judge’s refusal to allow the inclusion of an Anderson Cooper interview with Carroll and other things which would exonerate him. He accused Judge Kaplan of denying him his constitutional right to due process.
In a statement Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Judge Kaplan refuses to allow the Anderson Cooper Interview on CNN of E. Jean Carroll wherein Carroll says, “Rape is sexy,” and numerous other things that totally exonerate me. Judge Kaplan is refusing me my Constitutional Right to Due Process, to defend myself against this False Accusation. This is a one-sided trial, where the other side is allowed everything, and we are allowed nothing. He is an extremely abusive individual, the likes of which few have seen before!”
Trump’s series of posts on Truth Social following the incident were scathing.
He lambasted Judge Kaplan, labeling the judicial process as corrupt and a “Biden Demanded Witch Hunt.” He criticized the bifurcation of the trial into two parts, alleging unfair treatment and a bias in evidence admission.
We asked for one Trial, on the E. Jean Carroll False Accusation Case, but the Judge wouldn’t give it to us, he made us have two Trials on the same Hoax, and then, on the second Trial, they were allowed to use whatever information they wanted from the first, but we weren’t allowed to use anything! As an example, the Depositions they’re using on the second Trial were taken in the first.
He wouldn’t allow us to use the totally exonerating Anderson Cooper/CNN Interview on either trial, but none of it in the second. Our Legal System is in shambles! This is another Biden Demanded Witch Hunt against his Political Opponent, funded and managed by Radical Left Democrats. The Courts are totally stacked against me, have never been used against a Political Opponent, like this, but in the end, we will win it all, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
The only right, honest, and lawful thing that Clinton-appointed Judge Lewis Kaplan, who has so far been unable to see clearly because of his absolute hatred of Donald J. Trump (ME!), can do is to end this unAmerican injustice being done to a President of the United States, who was wrongfully accused by a woman he never met, saw, or touched (a photo line does not count!), and knows absolutely nothing about.
I have been considered an A-List celebrity for many decades, so even decades ago, since no one knows which date or dates to refer to, because the accusing woman can’t say the day, month, season, year, or decade, it would have been impossible for me to walk into a crowded department store (surrounded by buildings I own), right opposite the cashiers’ checkout desk, without being written about on Page Six, and every other outlet at the time. Remember, those gossip columnists were, perhaps, even more vicious and obsessed than the Internet of today.…
She changed her FALSE “Monica Lewinsky-type” story on the DRESS, which she taunted us with, after it was proven to have no connection to me. She has been “all over the place” on the timing of this alleged “incident,” which never took place, and is being coached by Lunatic Radical Left Democrat operative attorney, Roberta Kaplan, who has sued me before, and just lost.
I am the only one who has been injured by this attempted EXTORTION. E. Jean Carroll, who was down on her luck and failing in life, nastily calling her African American husband “an Ape,” and her Cat, “Vagina,” has gained money and fame she so badly wanted. It is my duty to America to right this egregious wrong, a case which was started based on no facts, no dates, no nothing, just fabricated lies and political shenanigans.
My lawyer said in the first “trial,” and Judge Kaplan should have put them together, that it was “beneath me,” as a President of the United States and Leading Candidate to assume Office again, with her having no evidence, facts, or credible story, or even knowing when the so-called act took place, to attend the first trial.
Judge Kaplan should put this whole corrupt, Crooked Joe Biden-directed Election Interference attack on me immediately to rest. He should do it for America, because a President of the United States was accused of doing something he did not do by an UNKNOWN, TO HIM, woman seeking fame, fortune, and publicity for her ridiculous Book!