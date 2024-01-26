TRUMP WALKS OUT OF COURT! – After Corrupt Judge Threatens Attorney Alina Habba with Jail Time

President Donald Trump walks out of court in crazy E. Jean Carroll case in New York City court after Corrupt Judge threatens Alina Habba with jail time!

From FOX News:

“Apparently, the judge told the courtroom, no one in the courtroom is to say anything. There were apparently some counsel objections. From which side? I assume it was Trump’s side. “No interruptions, no audible comments,” is the quote from the judge. Then, the plaintiff and the defense were talking about certain tweets not in evidence, possibly to share with the jury. The judge ruled that they are not going to use a certain slide that shows the tweets. And then Trump’s attorney Alina Habba tried stating that something, “Just need to state something for the record.” The judge interrupted and said, “You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockout.”

JUST IN: Donald Trump just got up and walked out of the courtroom as E. Jean Carroll’s attorney started making her closing argument. The rogue judge also threatened to throw Trump lawyer Alina Habba in jail. The walkout happened as Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan was trying to… pic.twitter.com/zPEUSEPw0O — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2024

During the closing argument made by lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who represents writer E. Jean Carroll, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan paused to officially note that Trump “stood up and left the courtroom.”

PBS reported:

The walkout occurred shortly after closing began and minutes after the judge threatened to send Trump attorney Alina Habba to jail for continuing to talk when he told her she was finished. “You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup. Now sit down,” the judge told Habba… …Trump had appeared agitated all morning, vigorously shaking his head during Kaplan’s closing arguments. The walkout occurred shortly after Roberta Kaplan said: “Donald Trump has tried to normalize conduct that is abnormal.”

Here is biased CNN’s reporting on the show trial.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as additional details become available.