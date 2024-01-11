Trump Promises Largest Deportation Effort in the History of Our Country: ‘We Have No Choice’ (VIDEO)

During his town hall event on FOX News on Wednesday night, Trump said that if he is reelected, the U.S. will undertake the largest deportation effort in the history of the country.

He called the numbers of people who have illegally entered the country under Biden unsustainable and referenced the recent news from New York where students at a high school were displaced by illegal border crossers.

Illegal immigration was a top issue for Trump in 2016 and the problem is even worse in 2024.

National Review has details:

Watch the video below:

Trump is absolutely correct when he says the flood of illegals in recent years is unsustainable.

So-called sanctuary cities like New York and Chicago are currently learning this lesson the hard way. It has gotten to the point where some black voters are vowing to turn the city red in the next election.

Mike LaChance

Mike LaChance

 

