New York City High School Students Kicked Out of Class to Make Room For 2,000 Illegal Aliens

Joe Biden’s America.

Approximately 2,000 illegal aliens will be staying at James Madison High School in New York on Tuesday night due to a major storm.

Up until now, the illegals were housed at Floyd Bennett Field near the school, which was being used as a shelter. The illegals were transported to the high school with short notice and the city claims it is only for one night.

As a result, the students were sent home to learn remotely.

The New York Post reported:

Students at a Brooklyn high school were kicked out of the classroom to make room for nearly 2,000 migrants who were evacuated from a controversial tent shelter due to a monster storm closing in on the Big Apple. The city made the move amid concerns that a massive migrant tent at Floyd Bennett Field would collapse from torrential rains and gusting winds — packing them instead into the second-floor gym at James Madison High School five miles away. The school’s neighbors were not keen on the last-minute decision. “This is f—ed up,” said a local resident who identified himself only as Rob. “It’s a litmus test. They are using a storm, a legitimate situation, where they are testing this out. I guarantee you they’ll be here for the entire summer. “There’s 1,900 people getting thrown into my neighborhood, half a block from where I live and we don’t know who they are,” he said. “They’re not vetted. A lot of them have criminal records and backgrounds and we don’t even know.”

“The migrants were supposed to arrive at the high school after school programs concluded for the day, but that has not been the case. We saw migrants and their families going into the building way before children were dismissed.” Fox 5 continued.

Watch:

New York Councilwoman Inna Vernikov expressed concerns about using public schools as shelters for illegals. She even suggested using Gracie Mansion where the Mayor resides.

Watch: