Trump Praises Ron DeSantis and Wife Casey at New Hampshire Event Following Campaign Exit and Endorsement

President Donald Trump praised his one-time political adversary, Ron DeSantis, during his campaign event today at New Hampshire.

DeSantis, who recently suspended his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, officially endorsed Trump.

Speaking to his supporters, Trump expressed his admiration for the campaign that DeSantis had mounted.

“Before we begin, I’d like to take time to congratulate Ron DeSantis and of course, a really terrific person who had gotten to know his wife, Casey, for having run a great campaign for president. He did. He ran a really good campaign. I will tell you. It’s not easy,” Trump said, acknowledging the arduous nature of political campaigning.

“They think it’s easy doing this stuff, right? It’s not easy.” Trump continued, reflecting on the challenges of the campaign trail.

He noted that DeSantis had officially withdrawn from the campaign trail and had graciously endorsed him. Trump expressed his appreciation for this endorsement and the spirit of cooperation it represented.

“But as you know, he left the campaign trail today at 03:00 p.m. And in so doing, he was very gracious, and he endorsed me. So I appreciate it. I appreciate that.”

Furthering his comments, Trump emphasized his intention to collaborate with DeSantis and others in his party to “defeat crooked Joe Biden.”

“I also look forward to working with Ron and everybody else to defeat crooked Joe Biden. We will have to get him out. We have to get him out. You, he’s put our country at great peril. At great peril. So I just want to thank Ron and congratulate him on doing a very good job. It’s a tough situation. It’s a tough thing to do,” Trump added.

WATCH:

Earlier, President Donald Trump announced that he is officially retiring the moniker ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ that he had previously used for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

You said, ‘Will I be using the name Ron DeSanctimonious.’ I said that name is officially retired,” Trump said in a video circulated by Trump’s aide Margo Martin, on X.

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

