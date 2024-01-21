Trump Announces “Ron DeSanctimonious” Nickname “Officially Retired”

President Donald Trump has announced that he is officially retiring the moniker ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ that he had previously used for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Former President Donald Trump first used the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” for Ron DeSantis on November 5, 2022, three days before the midterm.

This occurred during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where Trump was stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

He mentioned this nickname while discussing his standing in the polls for the potential 2024 Republican primary nomination.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended his 2024 presidential campaign and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis, who was seen as a key contender for the Republican nomination, released a video statement on social media explaining his decision to his followers.

Trump made this announcement during a stop in New Hampshire on Sunday.

You said, ‘Will I be using the name Ron DeSanctimonious.’ I said that name is officially retired,” Trump said in a video circulated by Trump’s aide Margo Martin, on X.

