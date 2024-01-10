Trump Leading Biden by Twelve Points in Michigan, After Democrats Took the State in 2020

Former President Donald Trump now leads Joe Biden by twelve points in Michigan.

The Democrat took the battleground state in 2020 by a very narrow margin.

The Detroit News and WDIV-TV released the new statewide poll on Tuesday.

When given a list of Trump, Biden, and third-party candidates, Trump led Biden by 12 points.

“Trump’s lead over Biden widened to as much as 12 points when voters surveyed were given a list of third party candidates. Biden, the current president, and Trump, the former president, are widely expected to emerge this year as their parties’ nominees.”

In a hypothetical head-to-head match-up between just the current president and the former, 39 percent of likely general election voters said they prefer Biden, while 47 percent support Trump.

The pollsters report, “47% of likely voters said they preferred the Republican, while 39% selected Biden, an 8-point advantage for Trump, according to the survey with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points. In addition, 3% said they would vote for another candidate, and 11% said they were undecided.”

“If I were a Democrat in Michigan, I would be breaking the emergency fire alarms in the White House and demanding to know what the plan is for Michigan,” Richard Czuba, founder of Lansing-based Glengariff Group, which conducted the poll, told The Detroit News. “Because these numbers are very bad for any party incumbent.”

When asked if they believe Biden had performed well enough to deserve to be reelected, only 17 percent said he deserves another shot — 77 percent said that they were ready for a new leader.

Asked the same question about Trump, 33 percent of the poll’s respondents said Trump deserves a second term, while 62 percent said they would prefer someone else.

The Detroit News reports:

Three years into his first term, the survey found 29% of participants had a favorable impression of Biden but 58% had an unfavorable impression. The numbers demonstrated a significant drop in support for the Democrat, a former two-term vice president and longtime U.S. senator from Delaware. In September 2020, ahead of the November 2020 election, a similar poll of likely Michigan voters found 43% had a favorable impression of Biden. Likewise, 50% of participants in the new survey said they “strongly” disapproved of the job Biden is doing as president. Another 11% said they somewhat disapprove for a total disapproval percentage of 61%. Only 35% said they approve of Biden’s performance, and 4% didn’t offer an answer.

“He is who he is. And that’s who he’s going to be. I can expect Trump to be Trump,” Bennario Chapman, a 29-year-old self-described independent from Muskegon who participated in the poll, told the pollsters. “And I can go for somebody who stands in their own truth. Biden is not that.”