Trump Gets Rock Star Welcome at Polling Place in Londonderry, New Hampshire For Today’s Republican Primary: “We Want Trump!” (VIDEO)

President Trump on Tuesday received a rock star welcome at a polling place in Londonderry, New Hampshire ahead of today’s Republican primary.

A new poll taken by Insider Advantage after Ron DeSantis dropped out shows Trump tops 60 percent in the New Hampshire primary.

Former South Carolina Governor and insufferable Neocon Nikki Haley is trailing Trump in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire voters lined up outside in freezing temps to catch a glimpse of Trump at a polling place in Londonderry.

“We want Trump! We want Trump!” New Hampshire voters chanted as Trump arrived to the polling place.

WATCH:

Trump signed autographs and spoke to New Hampshire voters ahead of the primary.

WATCH:

President Trump has been in New Hampshire for the last several days holding massive rallies in Rochester, Laconia and Manchester.

New Hampshire voters have weathered freezing temps and snow to attend Trump’s rallies.

