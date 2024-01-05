Trump Beating Haley by 29 Points in Her Own State of South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is beating former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley by 29 points in her own state.

The devastating news for Haley came in an Emerson College poll released Friday.

The pollsters found that Trump leads Haley 54 percent to 25 percent in the state.

The survey additionally found that seven percent of Republican Primary voters support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 5 percent support former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and 3 percent support Vivek Ramaswamy.

Six percent remain “undecided.”

“The current state of the race in South Carolina finds Trump as the frontrunner with Haley as his main opponent. DeSantis has seen a decline in support, and similar to our New Hampshire poll has faded into the pack with single-digit support” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said. “A key question arising from this poll is whether Haley can mobilize ample support in her home state before the primary, in the case the race becomes more competitive after New Hampshire.”

The pollsters found:

Haley has an edge among voters who affiliate as independents 37% to 33%, but trails nearly 3:1 among those who affiliate as Republicans 62% to 21%.”

Among voters who are “very likely” to vote, Trump leads Haley 57% to 24%, but among “somewhat likely” voters, the vote tightens to 34% for Trump and 31% for Haley.

Haley holds the same level of support from men and women voters, at 25% respectively.

Trump leads Haley among all age groups.

Haley performs stronger among voters with postgraduate degrees: these voters split between Haley at 40% and Trump at 39%.

“Haley currently earns the support of a plurality of Christie voters, 44%, as their second choice for the nomination, but others split their vote between the top candidates,” Matt Taglia, Senior Director at Emerson College Polling, said in their report. “With limited undecided voters, a path for Haley in South Carolina could depend on converting some of these first and second choices.”

Trump slammed the neoconservative presidential candidate as “the enemy of the working class” last Friday.

The former president also gave Haley a new nickname — “Nikki New Taxes.”

In a press release titled “KISS OF DEATH: Nikki New Taxes,” the campaign warned that Haley “pushed for a WHOPPING 60% increase in the state gas tax in South Carolina after promising voters she would never do so.”

“She also voted for an unconscionable 20% increase in the state sales tax, making her the enemy of the working-class and an ally of lobbyist cronies taking advantage of impressionable politicians looking for their approval,” the campaign continued.

The press release explained, “Nikki Haley’s shameful record as governor has now been exposed, and voters are witnessing who she really is: a tax wielding politician who is more interested in doing the bidding of her puppetmasters instead of doing what’s right for the American people.”

Team Trump has given Nikki Haley two nicknames in the last 24 hours: * “Beijing Nikki” * “Nikki New Taxes” (see reply) These monikers come in addition to Trump’s own handle for Haley (“Birdbrain”).

. https://t.co/Fydnsicwon — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) December 30, 2023

“To make matters worse, she has promoted entitlement reform, RINO talk for ripping away Medicare and Social Security and increasing the retirement age,” the press release concluded. “How much longer do you want to force people to slave away just so they can earn what they have been promised, Nikki?”

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung added, “The truth is finally coming out about Nikki Haley’s troublesome record showing her total disdain for the working-class and a willingness to sellout to lobbyist parasites.”

In 2019, Haley was elected to Boeing’s board of directors months after leaving her post in the Trump administration.

Soon after, the former UN ambassador purchased a $2.4 million waterfront estate on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Nikki Haley’s $2.5M SC mansion You can’t defeat a corrupt sellout by nominating a corrupt sellout pic.twitter.com/2AWmAgQXld — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 28, 2023

“Post her tenure, reports surfaced that Haley boosted her fortune eight-fold — to $8 million — after leaving the Trump administration,” the New York Post reported at the time.

The report added, “Haley had a net worth of less than $1 million when she surprisingly called it quits in 2018.”

The Emerson College Polling South Carolina survey was conducted January 2-3, 2024, and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.