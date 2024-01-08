Today, Anyone with a (D) Next to their Name is a Threat to Democracy

Democrats have mastered the art of the talking points. Over the weekend the Biden Administration dispatched dozens of leftist propagandists to start pushing the bogus mantra that “Trump is a threat to democracy.” It is the most hypocritical statement to come from team Biden. We know, that Joe Biden and his weaponized Justice Department along with his assault on freedom is pushing America into the depths that will be hard to recover from.

The reality is he has the media to cover for him and push this non-sensical talking point. Margaret Brennan of CBS went on the attack over the weekend. Her bias against Republicans was on full display as she interviewed Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. We break it down.

Lastly, we call out Nikki Haley as the flip flopper that she really is.