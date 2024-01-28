“Target Tehran”: GOP Senators Call on Biden to Strike Iran in Response to Deadly Proxy Attack on US Troops

Several Republican Senators called on Joe Biden to attack Iran and its leaders in response to a deadly attack on U.S. troops in Jordan by Iranian proxy forces on Sunday. The drone attack on a base near the border with Syria killed three soldiers and wounded several dozen more, with reports putting the number of wounded troops between 25 and 34.

Screen image of a Fox News graphic on Sunday shows 159 attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East by Iranian proxy groups since the October 7 mass murder terror attack on Israel by Palestinians in Hamas-controlled Gaza. The attack on the base in Jordan had not yet been added to the map.

In a statement on the attack, Biden blamed Iran proxy groups, “While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MI), ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee: “It is time to act with purpose and resolve in response to attacks that have tragically taken the lives of American service members and injured scores more. We must respond to these repeated attacks by Iran & its proxies by striking directly against Iranian targets & its leadership. The Biden administration’s responses thus far have only invited more attacks. It is time to act swiftly and decisively for the whole world to see.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX): “Target Tehran”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC): “Hit Iran now. Hit them hard.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR): “The only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran’s terrorist forces, both in Iran and across the Middle East. Anything less will confirm Joe Biden as a coward unworthy of being commander-in-chief.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA): “Will Pres Biden finally take decisive action against Iran???”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) released a statement that did not mention Iran, “We are saddened by the loss of three American heroes in Jordan last night, and we are praying for their families and for the 25 other service members who have been injured. America must send a crystal clear message across the globe that attacks on our troops will not be tolerated.”

The attack has been claimed by the umbrella terror group Islamic Resistance in Iraq which is backed by Iran. There is some confusion as the Jordanian government said Sunday the attack hit Syrian territory and the Islamic Resistance said in a statement that three of the bases they attacked were in Syria and one in “occupied Palestinian territories.”

