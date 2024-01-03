Suspect Who Breached Colorado Supreme Court Identified – Ex-Wife Reveals Possible Motive Behind Attack

The armed suspect who broke into the Colorado Supreme Court and opened fire has been identified as 44-year-old Brandon Olsen.

Olsen was arrested early Tuesday morning after breaking into the Colorado Supreme Court and firing his weapon. State police confirmed the incident in an official news release.

The intrusion at the Colorado Supreme Court building in downtown Denver began when Brandon Olsen, who was involved in a car crash nearby, brandished a handgun at another driver, Denver7 reported.

Olsen shot out a window on the east side of the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center, which houses the state’s highest court, and entered the building.

Olsen’s ex-wife told the Denver Post that the suspect was on drugs and suffering from mental issues after his divorce and his attack at the CO Supreme Court was not political.

“He wanted to see his children and we didn’t allow that and he just went a little crazy,” Olsen’s ex-wife Tori Schumacher told the Denver Post. “It’s not some weird political (thing) — that has nothing to do with anything.”

Excerpt from The Denver Post: