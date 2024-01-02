Man Arrested After Breaking Into Colorado Supreme Court Overnight, Opens Fire: Police Report (VIDEO)

An armed man was arrested early Tuesday morning after breaking into the Colorado Supreme Court and firing his weapon within the premises. State police confirmed the incident in an official news release.

The intrusion at the Colorado Supreme Court building in downtown Denver began when the assailant, who was involved in a two-vehicle collision nearby, brandished a handgun at another driver, Denver7 reported.

He then proceeded to shoot out a window on the east side of the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center, which houses the state’s highest court, and forcibly entered the building.

Inside, the trespasser confronted an unarmed security guard and used the guard’s keys to access other areas of the building, including the seventh floor, where additional shots were fired.

The incident, which started around 1:15 a.m., concluded nearly two hours later when the man called 911 on himself and then surrendered to the authorities without further incident. Police reassured the public that the suspect was taken into custody without any reported injuries to occupants, the intruder, or law enforcement personnel.

According to CNN, the release did not detail the specific charges for which the suspect is currently being detained.

The Denver Police Department is currently investigating the suspect’s motives for the break-in.

This event comes on the heels of a contentious verdict by unelected justices of the Colorado Supreme Court ruled last month, ruling 4-3 to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the Colorado 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”

Last week, President Trump will remain on Colorado’s 2024 ballot unless SCOTUS agrees with the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disenfranchise Colorado voters, according to a disdainful statement from Secretary of State Jenna Griswold.

Griswold urged the Supreme Court to “act quickly” and agree with the State Supreme Court’s ruling given the upcoming presidential primary election.