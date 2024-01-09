SUPER SHOW TONIGHT on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines – Kash Patel, Chris Farrell from Judicial Watch and Julio Rosas on the US Border – Tune in at 7 PM Central

In what can only be called one of the most stunning and horrifying stories in recent memory, the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spent days in ICU last week and didn’t tell anyone – including Joe Biden who is supposed to be the President!

Kash Patel joins Ivory Hecker tonight to discuss.

German farmers have mobilized mass protests, seeking the abolition of woke policies! Will US farmers follow suit?

The Biden DOJ continues its egregious targeting of J6 attendees, a cover-up in the Ray Epps case, and Judicial Watch files a lawsuit demanding justice for Ashli Babbitt and her family.

Chris Farrell from Judicial Watch joins Ivory to discuss.

Journalist Julio Rosas is on the program tonight to discuss DHS and CBP rejecting a journalist’s terror tip and AOC’s insane plan to “stop” illegal immigration.

Geopolitical analyst Harley Lippman joins Ivory to talk about recently revealed documents showing Hamas’ efforts to indoctrinate Palestinian children and the latest threat from Hezbollah.

Finally, is the government behind the “Honeypot” operations we have covered on the show before?

And that Las Vegas judge who was violently attacked is back and unafraid! NYPD veteran Salvatore Greco joins the show.

