Speaker Mike Johnson Offers Full Support to Governor Abbott to Protect State of Texas from Invasion

Speaker Mike Johnson offered full support to Governor Greg Abbott to defend the state of Texas from invasion.

This comes after the US Supreme Court ruled that Texas must allow Border Security to remove wire fencing and continue the flood of illegal invaders into the state. Of course, this is pure insanity.

Conservative justices Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett (Trump appointee) sided with the liberals and granted the Biden Regime’s emergency request. This is the 9th time that the Supreme Court has sided with the Biden regime out of 14 emergency applications.

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision, Texas officials, including Governor Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, have expressed their intent to continue measures to reinforce the border. Texas National Guard members began installing more razor wire in Eagle Pass.

Speaker Johnson tweeted out his support for Governor Abbott and the sovereignty of the United States on Wednesday.

I stand with Governor Abbott. The House will do everything in its power to back him up. The next step: holding Secretary Mayorkas accountable. https://t.co/XkO5jvBuJl — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 25, 2024

In a significant escalation of tensions over the U.S.-Mexico border policies, several Republican governors are uniting in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s challenge against the Biden regime.

This move comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing the removal of razor wire installed by Texas at the border.