Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Strikes Japan, Buries People Alive – Earth Cracks, Pavement ‘Breathes’ (VIDEO)

Japan rang in the new year with a massive 7.6 earthquake.

The 7.6 earthquake and dozens of aftershocks struck Honshu on Monday.

According to reports, at least one person is confirmed dead and other people are buried alive after buildings collapsed.

At least three tsunami alerts were issued for the region.

AP reported:

Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come. The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu. It was unclear how many people might have been killed or hurt. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported more than a dozen quakes in the Japan Sea off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 p.m. At least six homes were damaged by the quakes, with people trapped inside, government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said. A fire broke out in Wajima city, Ishikawa Prefecture, and electricity was out for more than 30,000 households, he said.

A video posted to X showed the pavement ‘breathing’ after the massive earthquake struck Japan.

More from BBC News: