Shrinking Army Special Operations Is a Bad Idea for Deterring China

The most baffling Department of Defense military force structure decision of 2023 is the Army’s decision to single out the Army Special Operations community for downsizing.

Critical Role of ARSOC in Building Partner Capacity in Taiwan

ARSOC makes up more than half of the total structure of the entire U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), so decrementing ARSOC hinders the entire SOCOM mission. One of the key SOCOM and ARSOC missions is what’s known as foreign internal defense (FID), which is building the capacity of key partners to defend themselves.

One of the critical actions directed in the 2023 and 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is Section 1309, which establishes training, advising, and institutional capacity building for Taiwan’s military. This section mandates a large-scale training program for Taiwan, where FID is a core element.

And which part of the Army force structure specializes and focuses on FID?

ARSOC, which makes the targeted cut of ARSOC puzzling.

Not well advertised has been a longstanding effort by the Special Operations community to better organize, train, and equip Taiwanese regular and reserve forces to respond to Chinese gray zone activities before or during a potential invasion by China. This effort is the spearhead of Indo-Pacific Command efforts to build deterrence capacity to discourage communist China from considering a move to open warfare in the Western Pacific.

The proposed cut in ARSOC belies a disconnect between the NDAA and the announced actions of the secretary of the Army and ASD SOLIC. Significant bureaucratic disconnects do happen in the largest bureaucracy in the world, which is where Congress, in its oversight role, needs to identify and act upon such non-sequiturs. Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) has taken vocal leadership to address the proposed Army actions.

Strategic Reconnaissance Delivers Significant Value for Indo-Pacific Command Another critical mission for ARSOC in support of Indo-Pacific Command is strategic reconnaissance. This is the mission in which ARSOC elements are the indispensable “eyes and ears” of the theater commander, Adm. John Aquilino.

The ARSOC units and elements provide significant capacities and capabilities to Special Operations Command Pacific . The ARSOC elements would give advance warning of any Chinese moves on Taiwan and North Korean moves toward South Korea. In addition, there are special situations, such as Chinese adventurism in the Solomon Islands.

The ARSOC units would be essential in identifying what the Chinese are really up to, especially when Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is openly embracing Beijing and is hostile toward non-Chinese elements. The Solomon Islands represent an interesting scenario in which much of the population is pro-Western, which may enable Western special operators to try to determine the scope and intent of the Chinese Communist Party’s malign activities in the Solomon Islands.