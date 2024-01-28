Sen. Lindsey Graham Brutally Mocked by Conservatives After Demanding the US ‘Hit Iran Now. Hit Them Hard.’

Senator Lindsey Graham is once again showing off his love for war, calling for the US to “Hit Iran now. Hit them hard.”

Graham was widely roasted on social media by fellow Republicans after he issued his statement on Sunday afternoon.

The senator was responding to reports of a drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members.

“When the Biden Administration says ‘don’t’, the Iranians ‘do’,” Graham said in a statement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “The Biden Administration’s rhetoric is falling on deaf ears in Iran. Their policy of deterrence against Iran has failed miserably. There have been over 100 attacks against U.S. forces in the region. Iran is undeterred.”

“The Biden Administration can take out all the Iranian proxies they like, but it will not deter Iranian aggression,” Graham added. “I am calling on the Biden Administration to strike targets of significance inside Iran, not only as reprisal for the killing of our forces, but as deterrence against future aggression.”

The South Carolina senator continued, “The only thing the Iranian regime understands is force. Until they pay a price with their infrastructure and their personnel, the attacks on U.S. troops will continue.”

“Hit Iran now. Hit them hard,” Graham concluded.

The thread was widely mocked by America First conservatives.

“Shut the hell up, you effeminate RINO creep,” Anthony Sabatini, a Republican congressional candidate, responded.

“You gave all our artillery shells to Ukraine and the American president is busy squaring off against his own citizens in Texas,” conservative radio host Jesse Kelly wrote. “Who don’t think is gonna fight this war for you? We all know it won’t be you getting your hands dirty.”

“The war machine votes to leave our troops in the middle east as bait, funds our enemies until they kill Americans, then uses the dead troops as a justification for a new war,” America First congressional candidate and Gold Star veteran Joe Kent wrote. “This scam only benefits Iran & the defense contractors who own too many members of our government.”

“Lindsey loves to send your kids to die, anytime, anywhere,” popular pro-Trump account “Catturd” wrote.

Journalist Laura Loomer added, “War porn.”

Red State columnist Buzz Patterson wrote, “I wish somebody would look at me like Lindsey looks at war.”

“Lindsey is currently laying on his fainting couch humming bomb bomb bomb, bomb bomb Iran with cartoon dollar signs in his eyes,” memer Carpe Donktum wrote.

“Only if we can strap you to the missile,” Republican West Virginia delegate Geno Chiarelli wrote.