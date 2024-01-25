RPG Disovered By Officers During Search of Minneapolis Home, National Guard and Bomb Squad Called to the Scene

Hennepin County Sheriff deputies made a shocking discovery while conducting a search warrant at a Minneapolis home.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office announced they discovered an RPG, two handguns, and a large quantity of fentanyl while exercising a search warrant at a Minneapolis residence.

The Minnesota National Guard, along with the Minneapolis Police Department Bomb Squad, were both called to the scene to investigate the RPG.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined the RPG was not active.

Two men were arrested as a result of the search, and authorities revealed both men have a criminal background of making terroristic threats.

1/4 We have recovered many illegal weapons over the years, but an RPG is a first!

