Ron DeSantis Unexpectedly Cancels Scheduled Interviews on NBC and CNN This Weekend

Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has withdrawn from planned appearances on two major Sunday political talk shows, CNN’s “State of the Union” and NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

CNN’s spokesperson expressed disappointment but left the door open for future dialogues, stating on social media, “Unfortunately, tomorrow’s scheduled interview on CNN SOTU w/ Ron DeSantis was cancelled by the campaign. We look forward to having the Governor join us on the show in the near future.”

Similarly, “Meet The Press” host Kristen Welker disclosed on social media that DeSantis pulled out of the show due to unforeseen changes in his schedule.

The reason for these abrupt cancellations appears to be linked to Governor DeSantis’ campaign activities. His campaign has scheduled a new event in Manchester, New Hampshire, replacing his media appearances.

Welker reported, “Gov. Ron DeSantis has pulled out of his #MTP appearance tomorrow morning due to what a person familiar says is a last-minute schedule change. Per his campaign, he will now hold an event in New Hampshire tomorrow evening.” This announcement comes as DeSantis is actively campaigning in South Carolina.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will head straight to South Carolina following the Iowa Caucus on Monday. The Florida governor is hoping to beat Nikki Haley in her home state.

“This campaign is built for the long-haul. We intend to compete for every single available delegate in New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina and then into March. That begins on Monday’s Iowa Caucus, and the next day we will kick our campaign into overdrive in both South Carolina and New Hampshire. We hope Donald Trump is ready for a long, scrappy campaign as we work to share Ron DeSantis’ vision across America. Game on,” DeSantis campaign told FOX News.

A Boston Globe/Suffolk University/NBC 10 poll of likely New Hampshire voters in that state’s January 23 Republican presidential primary released Wednesday shows President Trump with a commanding lead over nearest rival former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, 50 to 34 percent, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has cratered to 5 percent support–below the number of undecided voters.

