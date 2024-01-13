Ron DeSantis Will Head to South Carolina After Iowa Caucus – Rather Than Going Directly to New Hampshire

by

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will head straight to South Carolina following the Iowa Caucus on Monday. The Florida governor is hoping to beat Nikki Haley in her home state.

Bill Melugin: NEW: Ron DeSantis will travel straight to South Carolina after a caucus party in Iowa Monday night, rather than immediately going to New Hampshire, his campaign tells Fox News. This is intended to send message to
Nikki Haley that he intends to beat her in her home state. His campaign says he has significantly more endorsements from current & former S.C. elected officials than Haley does (74 vs 14, they say). He will have a campaign event in Greenville, S.C., Tuesday, then he will fly straight to NH for a town hall event.

Haley currently has a significant lead in polling over DeSantis in NH.

DeSantis campaign statement to FOX: “This campaign is built for the long-haul. We intend to compete for every single available delegate in New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina and then into March. That begins on Monday’s Iowa Caucus, and the next day we will kick our campaign into overdrive in both South Carolina and New Hampshire. We hope Donald Trump is ready for a long, scrappy campaign as we work to share Ron DeSantis’ vision across America. Game on.”

Via Bill Melugin.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.