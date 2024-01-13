Ron DeSantis Will Head to South Carolina After Iowa Caucus – Rather Than Going Directly to New Hampshire

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) will head straight to South Carolina following the Iowa Caucus on Monday. The Florida governor is hoping to beat Nikki Haley in her home state.

Bill Melugin: NEW: Ron DeSantis will travel straight to South Carolina after a caucus party in Iowa Monday night, rather than immediately going to New Hampshire, his campaign tells Fox News. This is intended to send message to

Nikki Haley that he intends to beat her in her home state. His campaign says he has significantly more endorsements from current & former S.C. elected officials than Haley does (74 vs 14, they say). He will have a campaign event in Greenville, S.C., Tuesday, then he will fly straight to NH for a town hall event.

Haley currently has a significant lead in polling over DeSantis in NH.

DeSantis campaign statement to FOX: “This campaign is built for the long-haul. We intend to compete for every single available delegate in New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina and then into March. That begins on Monday’s Iowa Caucus, and the next day we will kick our campaign into overdrive in both South Carolina and New Hampshire. We hope Donald Trump is ready for a long, scrappy campaign as we work to share Ron DeSantis’ vision across America. Game on.”