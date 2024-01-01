Rock Band Green Day Alter Lyrics to Say “I’m Not Part of the MAGA Agenda” During ABC Live Performance (VIDEO)

During their live ABC performance, the rock band Green Day took a swipe at Trump and his supporters by altering the lyrics to their song “American Idiot.”

While performing during ABC’s New Year’s Eve Special, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong changed the lyrics to the group’s song “American Idiot” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

The song originally says, “I’m not part of the redneck agenda.”

WATCH:

Just now on ABC’s New Years Bash with @RyanSeacrest — @GreenDay sings “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda”, changing the lyrics of ‘American Idiot’. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/asqEfPyfOi — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 1, 2024

Per Huff Post:

Green Day tweaked one of their best-known songs to lash out at Donald Trump and his supporters during a televised New Year’s Eve performance on Sunday night. “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” singer Billie Joe Armstrong belted out during “American Idiot” on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC. The line is usually “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda.” The band has made the swap before, including during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in 2019, when Trump was in the White House. In 2016, they also chanted “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” during a performance of the song “Bang Bang” at the American Music Awards weeks after Trump won the election.

This isn’t Armstrong’s first time lashing out at Trump.

Back in 2016, during an interview, he claimed Trump “isn’t my president” and went on a tangent saying how much he hated Trump.