RINO Asa Hutchinson Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race After Coming in 6th Place in Iowa Caucuses

Former Arkansas Governor and insufferable RINO Asa Hutchinson dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday after getting trounced in the Iowa Caucuses.

Trump won big in Iowa on Monday night. Asa Hutchinson came in 6th place in the Iowa Caucuses.

“I congratulate Donald J. Trump for his win last night in Iowa and to the other candidates who competed and garnered delegate support,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Today, I am suspending my campaign for President and driving back to Arkansas. My message of being a principled Republican with experience and telling the truth about the current front runner did not sell in Iowa.”

Asa Hutchinson had no chance. Virtually no one supports him.

The former Arkansas Governor was loudly booed in Orlando in November after he bashed Trump.

Instead of condemning the political persecution, Asa Hutchinson lashed out at Trump.

Florida Republicans heckled Asa Hutchinson after he bashed Trump.

“Go home!” One attendee shouted as Asa Hutchinson trashed Trump and predicted he would be convicted.

.@AsaHutchinson greeted with boos in Orlando when he talks about Trump’s legal troubles and how they can be a danger to country if he’s the nominee “Go home!” one guy yelled pic.twitter.com/PQB7TRdzOG — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) November 4, 2023

