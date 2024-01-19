Revolver News’ Darren Beattie Joins Tucker Carlson with Details on New Explosive J6 Pipe Bomb Footage (VIDEO)

Revolver News’ Darren Beattie joined Tucker Carlson on Thursday to discuss the new J6 pipe bomb footage.

Over three years ago, on January 5, 2021, a suspect planted pipe bombs near the Washington DC RNC and DNC headquarters the night before the January 6, 2021 protests.

The culprit was caught on video but never caught by the FBI – the greatest intelligence service in the world.

The US Capitol was shut down on January 6 after the feds found the bombs near the Republican and Democrat Party headquarters.

As previously reported — A mysterious suspect planted two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC DC Headquarters. The alleged bomb was safely detonated by a bomb squad on January 6.

The suspect planted the pipe bombs on January 5, the night before the Capitol riot.

The FBI still ‘can’t find’ the person who planted the bomb.

On Thursday morning new explosive J6 footage was released. It turns out that a plainclothes police officer found the DNC pipebombs at 1:05 pm on January 6.

WATCH:

Below, courtesy of Thomas Massie, is the most damning and explosive J6 footage yet released. In my view this will end up demolishing the Regime's J6 narrative and with it a major pillar of Dem's 2024 strategy. You paying attention Kamala? pic.twitter.com/1LuNm6pGdB — Darren J. Beattie (@DarrenJBeattie) January 18, 2024

Darren Beattie of Revolver News joined Tucker to discuss the new J6 footage.

Darren Beattie said what’s so shocking about the new footage is just how “utterly unconcerned both the metro PD and the Secret Service are about being informed that there was a pipe bomb literally within feet of them and within feet of their protectee, VP-elect Kamala Harris.”

The Secret Service allowed children to cross the street toward the bomb several minutes after it was discovered under the park bench.

Darren Beattie said according to sources who have seen the extended video, bomb robots showed up several minutes later and dismantled and diffused the pipe bomb.

WATCH: