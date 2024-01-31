REPORT: Biden Regime Launching Scheme to ‘Effectively’ Disrupt Private Gun Sales Before the 2024 Election

Whistleblowers within the ATF have alleged the Biden regime is launching a scheme to enact an effective ban on private gun sales before the 2024 Presidential election. If successful, this would be among the most significant assaults on the 2nd Amendment in American history.

According to Empower Oversight President Tristan Leavitt, the ATF, at the behest of the Biden White House, has drafted a 1,300-page document justifying a rule that would “effectively” ban the sale of all private firearms.

Back on March 14, 2023, Joe Biden issued an executive order in order to “clarify the definition of who is engaged in the business of dealing in firearms, and thus required to become Federal firearms licensees (FFLs), in order to increase compliance with the Federal background check requirement for firearm sales.” The purpose was to move America as close as possible to universal background checks without new legislation.

The Federalist notes the rule would accomplish this effective ban on private gun sales simply by mandating background checks on all personal firearm exchanges. The person tasked with this grave assault on the 2nd Amendment is Senior Policy Counsel Eric Epstein, who worked as the Phoenix Field Office’s Division Counsel during Operation Wide Received (a precursor of Operation Fast and Furious).

Leavitt notes this rule not only violates the Second Amendment but also overrides the separation of powers section of the Constitution. This grants “all legislative Powers” to Congress while requiring that the President “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”

This is far from the first time the Biden regime has targeted America’s gun owners. The Gateway Pundit reported last year the ATF issued a rule banning millions of guns and threatening gun owners with up to a decade in prison for refusing to comply.

The Regime also launched a scheme to enhance the ATF’s illegal gun registry, prompting a warning from Gun Owners of America (GOA).

Even if the courts strike down this rule assuming it is enacted, what is to stop the Regime from enforcing it anyway?