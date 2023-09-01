Gun Rights Group Issues Warning After Joe Biden’s Radical ATF Rolls Out New Gun Control Scheme Which Enhances the ATF’s Illegal Gun Registry

The Biden regime’s latest gun control plan has one prominent gun rights organization issuing a dire warning for what comes next for law-abiding gun owners.

Gun Owners of America (GOA), a prominent gun rights organization, revealed that the ATF rolled out a new rule notice Thursday which will create backdoor Universal Registration checks to require a background check for any gun sold where a profit was made.

🚨BREAKING🚨 The @ATFHQ sent notice of a new rule to essentially create backdoor Universal Registration Checks to require a background check where any "profit" is made. We will share details after we've reviewed the rule & our attorneys will be preparing a lawsuit. — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) August 31, 2023

Here is how the new scheme will work in full according to GOA. Please carefully note the second paragraph:

Under this newly proposed rule, any individual who sells even a single firearm for any profit, to any person including family could be classified as “Engaged in the Business” of selling firearms, and in turn, they would be forced to get a federal license, conduct a background check, and complete gun registration paperwork under federal law. This will further enhance the ATF’s illegal gun registry and will make it much harder for private individuals to sell guns—effectively forcing them to either become a gun dealer or take time off work to coordinate trips (with potential gun buyers) to find a gun store.

In other words, if you want to make a single dollar from selling guns you have to register with the ATF. This means the Biden regime will have far more gun owners to target for nefarious political purposes.

The new rule will also likely cause some Americans to stop buying guns altogether, which would be perfectly fine with a Regime that wants as many disarmed individuals as possible.

All of this was made possible by Texas Senator John Cornyn’s “compromise” gun control legislation which passed one month following the May 2022 Uvalde mass shooting. This piece of legislation included many disturbing items including tightened gun purchasing laws requiring individuals who buy and sell firearms “to predominantly earn a profit” to register as a Federal Firearm Licensee.

It also mandates that dealers conduct background checks and keep appropriate records. The Regime is using this particular section to discourage Americans from arming themselves.

Erich Pratt, GOA’s Senior Vice President, issued a warning for gun owners on the Regime’s next steps:

First, they said five guns, but now, anyone who sells a single firearm in a given year and makes even a penny of profit will be subject to dealer requirements, including a background check. People need to realize this is just the next step in the anti-gunners’ longform playbook to enact backdoor universal registration of firearms, and eventually, to confiscate all firearms. They will not stop until that day.

He is correct. The Biden regime’s ultimate goal is to disarm the population and establish a leftist dictatorship without effective resistance.