Rep. Stefanik Says She is Concerned About the ‘Treatment of January 6 Hostages’ on Meet the Press (VIDEO)

Rep. Elise Stefanik said that she is concerned about the “treatment of January 6 hostages” during an appearance on Meet the Press over the weekend.

Former President Donald Trump referred to the imprisoned January 6 protesters as “hostages” during a campaign event in Iowa — causing a liberal media meltdown.

Appearing on Meet the Press on the third anniversary of the protest, Stefanik was asked by anchor Kristen Welker, “Do you still feel as though that day was tragic and that those who were responsible should be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law?”

Kristen Welker: “Do you think it was a tragic day? Do you think that the people who stormed the Capitol should be held responsible to the full extent of the law?” Elise Stefanik: “I have concerns about the treatment of January 6 hostages.” pic.twitter.com/xNEb0tT8fO — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 7, 2024

“First of all, Kristen, as typical for NBC and the biased media, you played one excerpt of my speech,” Stefanik fired back.

“I stand by my comments that I made on the House floor, and I stand for integrity and I challenged the certification of the state of Pennsylvania because of the unconstitutional overreach,“ she said. “I stand by my floor speech. I am proud to support President Trump.”

Stefanik continued, “I have concerns about the treatment of January 6 hostages.“

“I have concerns,” she repeated. “We have concerns of oversight and over our treatment of prisoners. I believe we’re seeing the weaponization of the federal government not just against Trump, but we are seeing it against conservatives. We are seeing it against Catholics.”

“That’s one of the reasons why I am proud to serve on the Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Government because the American people want answers and they want transparency, and they understand that as you look across this country, there seems to be two sets of rules your last name is Clinton or Biden, you get to live by another set of rule.”

Trump called for Joe Biden to “release the J6 hostages” during a speech in Iowa, which also took place on the third anniversary of the protest.

“Release the J6 hostages, Joe,” Trump said, drawing huge applause from the crowd. “Release them, Joe.”

Trump: Release the J6 hostages Joe. Release them Joe pic.twitter.com/irBIb0Eq04 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2024

“You have the J6 hostages. Nobody’s been treated ever, in history, so badly as those people,” he said.

President Trump: “You have the J6 hostages. Nobody’s been treated ever, in history, so badly as those people.” pic.twitter.com/icMuqHAJqp — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 6, 2024

Over 1,200 people have been charged with federal crimes for being at the Capitol that day. Many were simply wandering around.

Trump referred to the election as the “final battle” and promised to “fight like hell.”

“I actually say don’t worry about the vote … worry about securing the votes,” he said.

Trump’s referring to the imprisoned protesters as “hostages” caused a liberal media meltdown — as expected.

Trump calling jailed January 6 rioters “hostages” has to be covered as the aberration that it is. pic.twitter.com/42uaHwFZgz — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2024

MSNBC’s Brian Stelter immediately took to the airwaves to whine that it was an “aberration.”