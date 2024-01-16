REACTIONS: People on Twitter/X Respond to Trump’s Massive Win in the Iowa Caucuses

by

Trump has now won the Iowa Caucuses, and he won big.

Let’s look at some reactions. One of the great things about Twitter/X is that it happens in real time, so we are going to focus on reactions from just within the last hour or so.

Take a look below.

Conservative lawyer DC Draino says ‘MAGA is back’

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds says ‘America wants Trump back’

Megyn Kelly calls the win stunning.

Ryan Fournier notes that Trump did this without attending a single debate.

Rep. Elise Stefanik calls it a massive victory.

Leo Terrell notes the margin of victory.

More:

Brick Suit Guy!

Congratulations to Trump on a decisive victory.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.