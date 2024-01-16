REACTIONS: People on Twitter/X Respond to Trump’s Massive Win in the Iowa Caucuses

Trump has now won the Iowa Caucuses, and he won big.

Let’s look at some reactions. One of the great things about Twitter/X is that it happens in real time, so we are going to focus on reactions from just within the last hour or so.

Take a look below.

Conservative lawyer DC Draino says ‘MAGA is back’

The impeached him twice Indicted him 4 times Raided his house with the FBI and buried him with lawsuits The deep state did everything it could to stop him, but President Trump just won the Iowa caucus MAGA is BACK pic.twitter.com/ZgBobWtwvR — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 16, 2024

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds says ‘America wants Trump back’

The American people want President Trump BACK. It’s not just Fort Dodge, Iowa.

It’s all throughout our country. It’s time to get America back on track. Tonight is going to be a BIG night for the President. pic.twitter.com/h0Lzkb7zw4 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 15, 2024

Megyn Kelly calls the win stunning.

Trump wins Iowa easily. Honestly – what a comeback versus where he was after 2020. It’s truly stunning — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 16, 2024

Ryan Fournier notes that Trump did this without attending a single debate.

Trump pulled off Iowa without having to attend a single televised debate. That’s the force behind this guy! — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 16, 2024

Rep. Elise Stefanik calls it a massive victory.

MASSIVE TRUMP VICTORY I have said it before, I will say it again — President Trump is our Republican Nominee for 2024 & he will defeat Joe Biden this November to #SaveAmerica! Congratulations @RealDonaldTrump on your huge #TrumpTrain Iowa Caucus win! Choo-choo!! … — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 16, 2024

Leo Terrell notes the margin of victory.

Trump’s Win tonight is the largest margin of victory ever in Iowa’s history! — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) January 16, 2024

More:

President Trump has been projected to win Iowa. Over $250 million was wasted on Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis's campaign. It's time for all other candidates to DROP OUT!!! pic.twitter.com/ezk7hC7s55 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 16, 2024

You know Trump's Iowa blowout is making the left tremble with fear and rage, and I'm cool with that. — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) January 16, 2024

Was there ever any doubt? Trump wins Iowa caucus. pic.twitter.com/dcWqoL78sM — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 16, 2024

Brick Suit Guy!

This is going to be a historic night

President Trump has won in Iowa! pic.twitter.com/IGWU3nE83M — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 16, 2024

Congratulations to Trump on a decisive victory.