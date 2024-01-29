Controversial Video Emerges Showing Nancy Pelosi in Shouting Match with Protesters Outside Her Home — Tells Them to “Go Back To China” (VIDEO)

A newly surfaced video has sparked controversy, showing former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in a heated confrontation with a group of protesters outside her San Francisco residence.

The incident reportedly occurred as the protesters, who have been identified as members of radical Code Pink, gathered on Pelosi’s driveway.

Code Pink wrote on their social media on Monday, “In October, Pelosi told our members calling for a ceasefire to “go back to China.” These same women have been protesting for peace at her house for 17 years. Pelosi takes thousands of dollars from AIPAC every year. Who’s the foreign agent here?”

One member said, “She said we should talk to China because we’re China supporters. I guess she fell for that New York Times article, or maybe she planted it. That code pink is controlled by the Chinese government, which is a load of bullsh*t.”

The release of the video comes after Pelosi made headlines when she voiced a conspiracy theory suggesting that the pro-Palestine protests were financially backed by Russia. Pelosi had called for an investigation to uncover the alleged Russian support.

“For them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin’s message,” Pelosi said in an interview with CNN. “Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see. Same thing with Ukraine. It’s about Putin’s message. I think some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere. Some, I think, are connected to Russia. And I say that having looked at this for a long time now, as you know.”

“I don’t think they’re plants. I think some financing should be investigated. And I want to ask the FBI to investigate that.”

“We are deeply disturbed by Former House Speaker Pelosi’s comments,” CAIR’s national executive director Nihad Awad said in a statement. “Rep. Pelosi’s claim that some of the Americans protesting for a Gaza ceasefire are working with Vladmir Putin sounds delusional and her call for the FBI to investigate those protesters without any evidence is downright authoritarian.”

On Sunday, Pelosi was met with boos from fans upon her arrival at the stadium, the Daily Mail reported.

Accompanied by her husband, Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi stepped out of a black SUV, ready to watch the highly anticipated game. A security guard attempted to keep the crowd in check, but the sounds of boos were clearly heard as the couple, both avid Ravens supporters, made their way into the venue.

