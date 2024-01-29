Crazy Nancy Pelosi Booed at Chiefs vs. Ravens Game in Baltimore with Husband Paul Pelosi

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced an unexpectedly hostile reception at the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite her longstanding support for the Ravens, Pelosi was met with boos from fans upon her arrival at the stadium, the Daily Mail reported.

Accompanied by her husband, Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi stepped out of a black SUV on Sunday afternoon, ready to watch the highly anticipated game. A security guard attempted to keep the crowd in check, but the sounds of boos were clearly heard as the couple, both avid Ravens supporters, made their way into the venue.

The unwelcoming greeting contrasted with the Pelosis’ personal investment in the team.

Last year, after Paul Pelosi was the victim of a violent attack at home, one of his initial remarks upon regaining consciousness centered on the Ravens’ victory. Nancy Pelosi recounted to CNN that his first words were a cheerful note about their favorite team’s success.

“The first thing he said: ‘Oh, your mother’s going to be very happy because the Ravens won last night,’” Pelosi said. “Baltimore, you know, I have Baltimore connections.”

A native of Baltimore, Pelosi’s long-standing representation of San Francisco has often put her in a position of split loyalty between the Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers, per the Daily Mail.

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious against the Baltimore Ravens with a score of 17-10 in their recent matchup. This win has led the Chiefs to secure a spot in the Super Bowl.

The game was highlighted by Pfizer-sponsored Travis Kelce’s performance for the Chiefs, with 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, significantly contributing to their victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be competing against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The game is set to take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The Super Bowl is scheduled for February 11, 2024.