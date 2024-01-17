Pro-Life Diaper Company Puts Elon Musk’s X Post on Billboard in Times Square

A pro-life diaper company has put one of Elon Musk’s X posts on a billboard in Times Square.

The company, EveryLife, unveiled the billboard on Wednesday as part of its “Make More Babies” campaign.

The campaign is meant to coincide with Saturday’s March for Life in Washington, D.C.

The double billboard begins with a post from Musk in September: “Having children is saving the world.”

The second billboard, just below the first, reads “EveryLife” and “changing diapers. changing lives.”

According to a report from Fox Business, “The ad will run 30 minutes straight on Wednesday and have regular appearances over the next five days.”

A video ad will also run, taking aim at “population control ideologies,” such as climate change activists who have become increasingly anti-natal.

“There’s a profound need for more children in the world, and EveryLife is here to take a bold stance that we disagree with population control ideologies,” EveryLife co-founder and president Sarah Gabel Seifert said in a statement to Fox. “Our ‘Make More Babies’ campaign isn’t just about promoting our brand — it’s a powerful affirmation of our core conviction that every child is a gift, deserving love, protection, and support. No other diaper company will speak out and say the same.”

The report added, “the diaper and wipes company launched in July 2023 as a direct-to-consumer baby brand. According to its website, pro-life organizations and nonprofits can receive a 25% discount on its products.”

EveryLife’s website states, “We started EveryLife with a simple mission – to create clean, premium baby products that protect and celebrate every miraculous life.”

“We unapologetically choose to celebrate life,” the company continued. “Because every child is a gift from above that deserves to be loved, protected, and celebrated — every single day. And our community will be just that: men and women who are joyful about raising children, celebrating life, and championing parenthood. Whether you’re in the trenches of raising little ones, hoping to have kids soon, or watching your own children become parents, you belong here.”