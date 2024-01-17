Pro-Life Diaper Company Puts Elon Musk’s X Post on Billboard in Times Square

by

A pro-life diaper company has put one of Elon Musk’s X posts on a billboard in Times Square.

The company, EveryLife, unveiled the billboard on Wednesday as part of its “Make More Babies” campaign.

The campaign is meant to coincide with Saturday’s March for Life in Washington, D.C.

The double billboard begins with a post from Musk in September: “Having children is saving the world.”

The second billboard, just below the first, reads “EveryLife” and “changing diapers. changing lives.”

According to a report from Fox Business, “The ad will run 30 minutes straight on Wednesday and have regular appearances over the next five days.”

A video ad will also run, taking aim at “population control ideologies,” such as climate change activists who have become increasingly anti-natal.

“There’s a profound need for more children in the world, and EveryLife is here to take a bold stance that we disagree with population control ideologies,” EveryLife co-founder and president Sarah Gabel Seifert said in a statement to Fox. “Our ‘Make More Babies’ campaign isn’t just about promoting our brand — it’s a powerful affirmation of our core conviction that every child is a gift, deserving love, protection, and support. No other diaper company will speak out and say the same.”

The report added, “the diaper and wipes company launched in July 2023 as a direct-to-consumer baby brand. According to its website, pro-life organizations and nonprofits can receive a 25% discount on its products.”

EveryLife’s website states, “We started EveryLife with a simple mission – to create clean, premium baby products that protect and celebrate every miraculous life.”

“We unapologetically choose to celebrate life,” the company continued. “Because every child is a gift from above that deserves to be loved, protected, and celebrated — every single day. And our community will be just that: men and women who are joyful about raising children, celebrating life, and championing parenthood. Whether you’re in the trenches of raising little ones, hoping to have kids soon, or watching your own children become parents, you belong here.”

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.