President Trump Speaks to Packed House in Manchester, New Hampshire: “We are Going to Defeat Crooked Joe Biden, and We are Going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” (VIDEO)

President Trump on Saturday night spoke to a very lively crowd of thousands of patriots in Manchester, New Hampshire ahead of the primary on January 23rd.

Trump’s loyal supporters waited in the freezing weather to see the most outstanding President in modern history.

Fresh off of a huge victory in the Iowa Caucus last week President Trump is now leading in the polls in New Hampshire.

Trump told the crowd that New Hampshire voters are going to send a message to Biden.

“With your vote, you are going to send a message straight to crooked Joe Biden, the worst President in the history of our country,” Trump said.

Watch:

Trump showed confidence and resolve to the crowd and told them that Joe Biden would be defeated in the election.

“We are going to defeat Crooked Joe Biden, and we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump also emphasized how important law and order is. He also spoke highly of law enforcement and firefighters.

“They want to do their job and they are not allowed to do it. Just like the Border Patrol wants to do their job, they are not allowed. They are under orders. You’ll lose your house, you’ll lose everything you have,” Trump said of law enforcement officers.

Watch:

