President Trump Calls for ‘Deranged’ Jack Smith’s Case to be Tossed Out – After Liz Cheney and The J6 Committee Deleted and Destroyed Essential ‘Evidence’ from Their Committee

President Donald Trump lashed out at Liz Cheney and her lawless J6 Committee after they deleted and destroyed evidence and video recordings after they disbanded their anti-Trump committee.

According to Fox News, Democrat Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told House Republicans in a letter, stating, “Consistent with guidance from the Office of the Clerk and other authorities, the Select Committee did not archive temporary committee records that were not elevated by the Committee’s actions, such as use in hearings or official publications, or those that did not further its investigative activities.”

The letter continued, “Accordingly, and contrary to your letter’s implication, the Select Committee was not obligated to archive all video recordings of transcribed interviews or depositions.”

Trump correctly called this a criminal act – because It was.

Liz Cheney is no longer in Congress after the people of Wyoming finally gave this nasty woman the boot in record fashion.

President Trump on Sunday called this act an “extreme act of sabotage.”

Trump argues that the entire case is completely compromised by the radical left at this point and should be thrown out!

