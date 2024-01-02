President Trump Calls for ‘Deranged’ Jack Smith’s Case to be Tossed Out – After Liz Cheney and The J6 Committee Deleted and Destroyed Essential ‘Evidence’ from Their Committee

President Donald Trump lashed out at Liz Cheney and her lawless J6 Committee after they deleted and destroyed evidence and video recordings after they disbanded their anti-Trump committee.

According to Fox News, Democrat Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told House Republicans in a letter, stating, “Consistent with guidance from the Office of the Clerk and other authorities, the Select Committee did not archive temporary committee records that were not elevated by the Committee’s actions, such as use in hearings or official publications, or those that did not further its investigative activities.”

The letter continued, “Accordingly, and contrary to your letter’s implication, the Select Committee was not obligated to archive all video recordings of transcribed interviews or depositions.”

Trump correctly called this a criminal act – because It was.

Liz Cheney is no longer in Congress after the people of Wyoming finally gave this nasty woman the boot in record fashion.

President Trump on Sunday called this act an “extreme act of sabotage.”

Trump argues that the entire case is completely compromised by the radical left at this point and should be thrown out!

posted this on Truth Social on Sunday night.

President Donald Trump: Why did American Disaster Liz Cheney, who suffers from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), and was defeated for Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressman or Congresswoman in the history of our Country, ILLEGALLY DELETE & DESTROY most of the evidence, and related items, from the January 6th Committee of Political Thugs and Misfits. THIS ACT OF EXTREME SABOTAGE MAKES IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR MY LAWYERS TO PROPERLY PREPARE FOR, AND PRESENT, A PROPER DEFENSE OF THEIR CLIENT, ME. All of the information on Crazy Nancy Pelosi turning down 10,000 soldiers that I offered to to guard the Capitol Building, and beyond, is gone. The ridiculous Deranged Jack Smith case on Immunity, which the most respected legal minds in the Country say I am fully entitled to, is now completely compromised and should be thrown out and terminated, JUST LIKE THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS DID TO THE EVIDENCE!

