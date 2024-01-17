Portland Antifa Claims Credit for Torching Car Outside City Commissioner’s Home — and Calls for More Attacks

A Portland Antifa group has claimed credit for torching a car outside Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez’s home on January 12.

Gonzalez, while a Democrat, is considered to be “moderate.”

Portland Fire & Rescue were called to Gonzalez’ home just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday after his relative’s vehicle was set ablaze.

The department was able to put the fire out quickly before it could spread to other homes or vehicles.

“Thanks to the prompt response of Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire was unable to spread to any neighboring homes or vehicles,” said Gonzalez. “My neighborhood is filled with both families and seniors, and we must do everything in our power to protect them. I am grateful that nobody was physically harmed as a result of this incident. My family is deeply appreciative of the outpouring of concern today from neighbors and colleagues and the prompt response and assistance from Portland Police.”

Portland Fire & Rescue believes that the fire was set intentionally in an act of arson.

In an anonymous blog post on Monday, January 15, Rose City Antifa claimed credit for the arson.

“On the first new moon of 2024, some anarchists torched a car in front of portland city commissioner rene gonzalez’s house. This was accomplished with a fire starter, which can be found in the outdoors section of any big box store,” the post began.

The post continued, “Gonzalez lives in an extravagantly wealthy neighborhood adjacent to a golf course, where the roads have no potholes, the sidewalks are intact, and the countless ‘neighborhood watch’ signs serve as a reminder to any poor outsiders and undesirables that this is not a place for us. The car was one of three at the residence and was parked in the street. Our only regret is not attacking the other two vehicles.”

The group said that the timing of the attack was intentional to coincide with the first winter storm of the year. They claimed that it was retaliation for Gonzalez prohibiting Portland Street Response from handing out tents to homeless people in the city,

“It is not uncommon for folks to die during the weather extremes that are becoming common (and are fueled in part by the likes of the gonzalez family who own multiple vehicles),” the post continued. “When extreme weather events occur, it is often anarchists who come to the aid of our neighbors.”

The anonymous poster said, “We consider our actions under the new moon an act of community self-defense and a form of mutual aid.”

In conclusion, the arsonist called for more attacks.

“Let this serve as a warning to the politicians and their capitalist cronies and a call to action to other anarchists. Solidarity means attack!”

Post Millenial writer Andy Ngo captured screenshots of Portland anarchists celebrating the attack.

Portland communist extremist Piper Smith @yourfriendpiper tries to incite arson attacks on other political targets in reaction to moderate Portland city council member @CommissionerRG being victim of an arson attack at his family home. Smith works as an analyst for @Bowflex in… pic.twitter.com/dxP7BnYNP8 — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) January 14, 2024

“TO THE PERSON WHO LIT RENE GONZALEZ’S CAR ON FIRE I LOVE YOU” Antifa and far-left extremists in Portland are celebrating the arson attack at the home of moderate city council member @CommissionerRG. Violent Antifa member and convicted criminal Melissa Lewis @MClaudioLewis… https://t.co/MpZZGCesFk pic.twitter.com/jkyMbQmmO2 — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) January 14, 2024

One of those celebrating, Melissa Lewis, previously attempted to sue Ngo for sharing her posts.

Fox News contacted the Portland Police Bureau to ask if the blog post was part of their investigation, but they declined to comment.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt called the attack “political vandalism” and said “illegal coercion will not be tolerated.”

“If confirmed arson, we will find and prosecute those responsible for this act to the fullest extent of the law,” Schmidt said in a statement.