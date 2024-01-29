Pope Francis Says Africans Are a ‘Special Case’ in Their Fierce Rejection of ‘Same-Sex Blessings’ – Labels Other Opponents as ‘Small Groups’ That Must Be Ignored

Globalist Pope Francis is still trying to normalize his train-wreck document Fiducia Suplicans, that prompted negative reactions from hundreds of Conservative bishops all over the world.

While in central and eastern Europe the idea of priests blessing same-sex unions was met with fierce rejection, nothing compares with the Earthquake that shook Catholic Church in Africa.

Being forever preoccupied with the political correctness of his every move, Francis decided to give African prelates some special consideration in the controversy that he created.

In an interview published today (29), the Pope said that Africans were a ‘special case’ in regards to the opposition of bishops and lay people to homosexuality.

Except for the Africans, critics of Fiducia Suplicans will eventually understand it, he believes.

Reuters reported:

“‘Those who protest vehemently belong to small ideological groups’, Francis told Italian newspaper La Stampa. ‘A special case are Africans: for them homosexuality is something ‘bad’ from a cultural point of view, they don’t tolerate it. But in general, I trust that gradually everyone will be reassured by the spirit of the ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ declaration by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith: it aims to include, not divide’, the pope said.”

Ever since the document was published, Francis has had to explain, dispel what he found to be misunderstandings, relitigate and call for unity and for prelates to step away from political stances – which is the summit of irony coming from him.

African bishops have effectively rejected it, which is hardly a surprise, since in some countries homosexuality can lead to prison or even the death penalty.

“[Francis] said that when the blessings are given, priests should ‘naturally take into account the context, the sensitivities, the places where one lives and the most appropriate ways to do it’.

In the interview with La Stampa, Francis said he was not concerned about the risk of conservatives breaking away from the Catholic Church due to his reforms, saying that talk of a schism is always led by ‘small groups’. ‘We must leave them to it and move on…and look forward’, he said.”

An article in the Catholic World Report:

“Pronouncing the Vatican declaration Fiducia Supplicans ‘in direct contradiction to the cultural ethos of African communities’, the African bishops formally issued a strong statement of protest on January 11th titled ‘No Blessing for Homosexual Couples in the African Churches’.

Signed by Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), the statement acknowledged the ‘shockwave’ that Fiducia Supplicans has caused, declaring that ‘it has sown misconceptions and unrest in the minds of many lay faithful, consecrated persons and even pastors and has aroused strong reactions’.

[…] The Church has long warned of the consequences of the imposition of dramatic cultural change on mores, including sexual ethics and life issues. She has always advised Catholics to be ‘counter-cultural’ on life issues and marriage by rejecting Western culture’s embrace of reproductive rights by respecting all life from conception until natural death, and to protect marriage as a union between one man and one woman. But now, in some ways, the Vatican is apparently attempting to ask us all to validate some of the most decadent of the cultural values of the mainstream culture.”

Not only African bishops have rejected Fiducia Supplicans. The Hungarian Catholic Bishops Conference and several other Eastern and Central European countries rejected the document.

“In their statement, the Hungarian bishops wrote: ‘We can bless all individuals regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation but we must always avoid giving a common blessing to couples who live together in a mere relationship, or who are not in a valid marriage or same-sex relationship’.”

