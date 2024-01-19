Plane Leaving Dulles International Airport Makes Emergency Landing on Parkway (VIDEO)

A private plane leaving Dulles International Airport made an emergency landing on a parkway in Loudon County, Virginia.

According to WUSA 9, the Southern Airways Express 246 took off from Dulles and was en route to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, before the pilot made an emergency landing on a parkway in Loudon County.

Virginia State Police have reported there have been no injuries.

A Surprised bystander was able to film the aftermath of the emergency landing.

WATCH:

AIRCRAFT INCIDENT

LOUDOUN COUNTY PKWY/ARCOLA MILLS DR

STERLING

BOX 61902

A small aircraft with tail number N1983X landed on Loudoun County PKWY, striking one vehicle.

No known injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/dxXV7ZS92A — 알리 사자 (@fiftyeight50) January 19, 2024

Per WTOP:

A small plane made an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway near Dulles International Airport Friday afternoon. Virginia State Police said it happened at 12:50 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The northbound lanes of Loudoun County Parkway are closed down in the area. Video from Virginia Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the plane in an intersection of the parkway surrounded by emergency response vehicles.

Here’s a second look:

