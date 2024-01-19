Plane Leaving Dulles International Airport Makes Emergency Landing on Parkway (VIDEO)

by

A private plane leaving Dulles International Airport made an emergency landing on a parkway in Loudon County, Virginia.

According to WUSA 9, the Southern Airways Express 246 took off from Dulles and was en route to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, before the pilot made an emergency landing on a parkway in Loudon County.

Virginia State Police have reported there have been no injuries.

A Surprised bystander was able to film the aftermath of the emergency landing.

WATCH:

Per WTOP:

A small plane made an emergency landing on the Loudoun County Parkway near Dulles International Airport Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said it happened at 12:50 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

The northbound lanes of Loudoun County Parkway are closed down in the area.

Video from Virginia Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the plane in an intersection of the parkway surrounded by emergency response vehicles.

Here’s a second look:

On Friday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported an Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane caught fire in mid-air shortly after leaving Miami International Airport on Thursday.

READ:

Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 Catches Fire Mid-Air After Departing From Miami (VIDEO)

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.